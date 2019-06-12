LIGONIER, Pa. - Several cars have been reported stolen in the Ligonier Valley after juveniles escaped from a court-appointed facility, authorities said.
"It's scary because it was right close to us. Our neighbors and my children now don't want to stay home. She comes to work with me this week," Tabitha Hutzell said.
Hutzell lives in Fairfeld Township, right next to where a car was stolen on Route 711.
Police said they have dealt with three separate incidents where kids have escaped the facility.
