0 Ligonier Township seeks state, federal help with flood damage

Ligonier Township is still trying to come to grips with devastating flooding in June that ripped retaining walls in half and chewed up township roads.

“Our infrastructure is our biggest concern, because damage to the infrastructure is costly to our township,” said township manager Terry Carcella.

That’s why the township is now calling on the state for help.

Teams from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency were out assessing the damage Monday in Ligonier Township, the borough and Cook and Derry townships.

Old Linn Run Road is one of those pieces of infrastructure that will need to be completely replaced, and that’s taxing to the township.

“Six hundred, $700,000 and your budget is $2.3 million, you can’t fill that gap,” said Carcella. “You need some kind of assistance form the state and the feds to make that happen.”

PEMA identified 18 houses that were hit hard by flooding whose owners don’t have flood insurance, and the township says four or five of those may need to be demolished.

The township hopes to meet the threshold to qualify for Small Business Administration loans to help rebuild.

“It’s a problem that’s been intensifying over the past three years,” said Carcella. “We’ve seen more significant rain events and these are things we need to solve and we’re going to find a way to do that.”

