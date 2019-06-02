CRANBERRY, Pa. - It was a night to remember at the first "Little Heroes Prom."
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society hosted the prom for kids with cancer Saturday night in Cranberry.
The kids got to spend the night away from the hospital and they even got a red carpet entrance.
One mother said it was great for her son Jaden, 6, who had been on chemotherapy treatments since he was 9 months old.
"It's wonderful. It shows them that there are more kids like him that take medicine daily and it just gives them hope," Ebony Randell said.
The event included dancing, games and activities such as face painting for kids to enjoy.
