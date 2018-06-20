UPDATE (1:10 p.m.): Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto released the following statement regarding the deadly police shooting in East Pittsburgh:

“Any loss of life is tragic, and especially the loss of life of a child. This is a devastating situation and I am saddened for Antwon Rose and his family.

“While Tuesday's shooting was not within the city's official borders it impacts all of us in the Pittsburgh region, and particularly those in the African American community. In my reactions to the incident I should have acknowledged that these shootings affect all of us, no matter where we live, and for that I am sorry.

“Tuesday night I was receiving numerous calls and messages asking me to respond to the involvement of police in a shooting in East Pittsburgh borough, and at the time I was attempting to clarify for the national public that the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, which I ultimately oversee, were not involved.

“This was never intended to be, nor should it be, the focus of news coverage. I answer people when they reach out to me seeking factual information, just as all elected officials should be expected to do."

UPDATE (12:49 p.m.): The 17-year-old was shot three times while running from police, Coleman McDonough, superintendent of the Allegheny County Police Department, said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

McDonough said two guns were found in the car after the traffic stop, but the 17-year-old was not armed at the time of the shooting.

The driver of the vehicle was initially detained by police. He has since been released, police said.

A third person who was in the vehicle and fled has not been located.

The East Pittsburgh police officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 17-year-old was shot and killed by police in East Pittsburgh Tuesday night after he allegedly ran away from a traffic stop, authorities said.

Police have not officially identified the teenager, but community sources told Channel 11 News he is Antwon Rose. He attended Woodland Hills High School last year.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, Rose got out of a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen near a shooting that occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Kirkpatrick Avenue in North Braddock.

The vehicle, which police said had damage from bullets to the back window, was stopped near Grandview Avenue and Howard Street.

An officer from the East Pittsburgh Police Department was handcuffing the driver when two males ran from the car, police said. One of those males was Rose.

Rose was taken to McKeesport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Allegheny County Police Department is asking the other person who ran away from the vehicle to turn himself in “so that he can give a comprehensive description of what occurred.”