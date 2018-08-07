0 LIVE UPDATES: 3 more sets of containers, rail cars left to be cleared after derailment

PITTSBURGH - 8:30 A.M. TUESDAY -

Norfolk Southern said crews made incremental progress in efforts to clear the train derailment overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Three sets of double-stack containers (six containers total) were removed, as were the rail cars that carried them.

As of Tuesday morning, three more sets of double-stack containers and the rail cars they are positioned on need to be cleared from the mainline track.

Norfolk Southern said it still hopes to have the mainline reopened for train operations within the next 24 to 36 hours, and will assist the Port Authority in getting its light rail tracks cleared.

6:20 A.M. TUESDAY -

The Smithfield Street Bridge, which closed following Sunday’s train derailment near Station Square, has opened to buses only, the Port Authority of Allegheny County tweeted Tuesday morning.

Good news for bus riders affected by the freight train derailment this morning: Buses have begun to use the Mt Washington Transit Tunnel AND @PghPublicSafety has opened the Smithfield Street Bridge to buses only. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 7, 2018

4:30 A.M. TUESDAY -

Crews slid one container down the hillside and flipped it onto its side. Two train cars carrying a dozen containers still need to be cleared.

OVERNIGHT: crews slid a container down the hill and flipped it on its side. I'm finding out how long the cleanup could take for @WPXI @ 4:30 pic.twitter.com/in6KucrSIT — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) August 7, 2018

UPDATE 8:45 P.M. MONDAY-

As crews were attempting to bring down one of the train cars, cargo spilled out of one of the containers.

They just started an attempt to bring down one of the cars that was over the T.#WPXI pic.twitter.com/odByWoCBk4 — Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) August 7, 2018

Here's a timeline of what crews hope to do within the next 24 to 36 hours:

Clear remaining cars and containers. (Two cars carrying a dozen containers need to be cleared.)

After that, Station Square trolley tracks need to be cleared of debris.

Lastly, debris has to be removed from public areas. A contractor has to be hired first. We're told that this process could take longer, but it's not clear how long.

UPDATE 6 P.M. MONDAY-

Norfolk Southern said they have cleared all but two rail cars and about a dozen containers from the track.

The railroad company said they hope to clear the remaining cars and resume train operations over the next 24 to 36 hours.

UPDATE 5 P.M. MONDAY-

Crews have removed only two of the 42 containers that derailed and tipped over the hillside.

Mayor Bill Peduto said there's no chance of opening West Carson Street or the Smithfield Street Bridge for at least 48 hours.

"I was glad I wasn't walking to the bus stop at that time because that's where I would go. Over there," said Claudette Andrini, who works nearby.

She told Channel 11 she usually waits for her bus after work where all the rubble from the derailment now is.

"Right now we're blessed we dodged a bullet on this one this could have been a catastrophe instead we don't even have an injury," Peduto said.

Clean up is going to be a very slow and dangerous process. On Monday, it took crews nearly seven hours to remove one container and 45 minutes to remove a second one.

"Well, you have people up there being hoisted down on the crane in a basket, number one. And number two, you're always afraid the load may shift one way or the other unexpectedly," said Public Safety Director Wendell Hisrich.

Earlier, an excavator hit an energized line that wasn't shut off. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

UPDATE 2:15 P.M. MONDAY -

The Port Authority has reopened the light rail tracks that run through the city's Allentown neighborhood.

The lines were closed around 7 a.m. when a safety mechanism was triggered while crews tried to move some of the freight cars.

There is currently no timetable for when Port Authority will be able to provide service to Station Square. Only when Norfolk Southern has cleared the freight cars can Port Authority engineers begin to assess the damage. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 6, 2018

The Allentown tracks are being used to bypass Station Square.

UPDATE 11:30 A.M. MONDAY -

Pittsburgh's Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said there are three plans on the table as crews determine how to clear the derailed train cars.

Officials are making their decisions based on which of the three plans is the least risky to remove each car. The plans are as follows:

Lifting the cars over trees and positioning them in the parking lot.

Lifting the cars and positioning them on the roadway.

Controlling the descent of the cars onto the road. However, utilities like gas, water and electricity could pose problems.

Hissrich said the Port Authority, utility companies and Norfolk Southern are consulting with each other.

UPDATE 8:40 A.M. MONDAY -

Pittsburgh's Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said cleanup of the train derailment is a very unstable situation and asks that pedestrians stay away from the area.

Hissrich said people are not being permitted to walk through the parking lot in the area of the derailment in Station Square. Train cars being cleared are being placed in the lot.

Machinery being used in the cleanup efforts Monday morning struck a wire, which sparked. No one was hurt.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich calls the cleanup of the train derailment "very unstable" and is asking pedestrians to stay away from the area pic.twitter.com/jbeGZ9aPLo — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) August 6, 2018

UPDATE 7:56 A.M. MONDAY -

All Port Authority rail service has been suspended at South Hills Junction due to issues with the safe removal of freight cars at Station Square, according to the Port Authority of Allegheny County.

Riders heading inbound can board shuttle buses from South Hills Junction to First Avenue Station, the Port Authority said. Rail cars are serving the downtown business district from First Avenue Station to Allegheny Station on the North Shore.

For riders heading outbound, shuttle buses are being used from First Avenue to South Hills Junction, the Port Authority said. Blue and Red line light rail vehicles will take riders to the end of those respective rail lines.

UPDATE 7:40 A.M. MONDAY -

All rail cars are stopping at South Hills Junction due to safety reasons, according to the Port Authority of Allegheny County.

Shuttle buses will take inbound riders to First Avenue, and rail cars are serving First Avenue to Allegheny Station.

Due to safety reasons, all rail cars are stopping at South Hills Junction, where inbound riders can board shuttle buses to First Avenue, and we have rail cars serving First Ave to Allegheny Station — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 6, 2018

UPDATE 6:30 A.M. MONDAY -

Crews are working around the clock to clear the train derailment that has forced the closure of West Carson Street and the Smithfield Street Bridge.

Inbound light rail vehicles are serving South Hills Junction and continuing through Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, crossing the Monongahela River and serving all downtown light rail stations.

A bus shuttle is also serving South Hills Junction, as well as the upper stations of the Monongahela and Duquesne inclines.

Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer reported seeing full light rail vehicles and buses as many commuters got an early start in anticipation of significant delays during the morning commute.

UPDATE 11:05 P.M. -

Closures in and around the city are going to cause headaches for commuters at least into the early part of this week.

T riders will be seeing different scenery tomorrow as crews work 24/7 to clear the train cars that derailed and restore rail service to Station Square.

If you’re using the T and trying to get to the South Side, you will be detouring through Allentown on Warrington Avenue.

All rail cars will take the tracks via Allentown to get into downtown, and if your bus uses the Mt Washington Transit Tunnel or the Smithfield Street Bridge, check https://t.co/o8XXQcL0X2 for detours before heading out in the morning. Customer svc opens at 6am 412-442-2000 — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 6, 2018

As for drivers, the options will be limited. The 10th Street bridge outbound lane is closed, the Smithfield street bridge will be closed, West Carson Street in Station Square will also be closed.

“Coming into the city you’ll have to come in through 10th street, the Birmingham Bridge or the Liberty Bridge. The other thing is coming down Arlington Avenue you can’t go beyond McCardle Roadway,” said Pittsburgh Chief Operations Officer Guy Costa.

There is no timetable as to how long it could be until rail service is fully restored.

Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko.

UPDATE 11 P.M. -

Kristy Larson and her friend Anita Franklin watched in horror as seven cars from the freight train derailed Sunday afternoon and barreled down a hillside towards their vehicle on West Carson Street.

“We were screaming and I was laying on my horn to get the car in front of us to go. Oh my God, it was so scary and the car wouldn’t move,” Larson said.

Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11’s Erin Clarke.

UPDATE 10 P.M. -

The Port Authority just released an update on T and bus service for Monday's morning commute.

All inbound rail vehicles will serve South Hills Junction, use the tracks that run through the city’s Allentown neighborhood, cross the Monongahela River and serve all Downtown light rail stations.

A bus shuttle will serve South Hills Junction, the upper station of the Monongahela Incline and the upper station of the Duquesne Incline.

Buses that use Carson Street near Station Square or the Smithfield Street Bridge will be detoured

You can find a list of bus detours on the Port Authority website.

Officials say to allow for extra travel time because significant delays are expected.

UPDATE 9:13 P.M.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety released an update on the train derailment.

Officials said West Carson Street will remain closed for the duration of the removal operations. The Smithfield Street Bridge will remain closed through the morning rush hour.

They said delays should be expected Monday morning.

Public Safety and City of Pittsburgh officials urge people to avoid the area while crews work.

City of Pittsburgh police, fire and EMS will remain on scene all night.

UPDATE 6:17 P.M.

Norfolk Southern has updated the number of rail cars that derailed from four to seven.

They said the rail cars were transporting double-stacked shipping containers that were carrying mostly consumer goods including housewares, food products, beverages and other common household products.

PHOTOS: Train derails near Station Square

Norfolk Southern officials said they've begun cleanup efforts and estimate that all the rail cars will be cleared from the T tracks within about 72 hours.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation. Norfolk Southern has ruled out a rock slide as the potential cause.

They said they will continue to work 24/7 with local officials and restore normal operations and traffic patterns.

UPDATE 5:37 P.M.

The Port Authority has restored rail service from the North Shore to First Avenue Station and from South Hills Junction to South Hills Village on the Red Line and to Lytle Station on the Blue Line.

All shuttle buses will be operating from South Hills Junction to the main entrance of Steel Plaza Light Rail Station on Grant Street within the next hour.

#BREAKING NEWS: New Information from @PGHtransit concerning Light Rail Service after Train derails near Station Square https://t.co/qMdVTAd3pt PHOTO GALLERYhttps://t.co/qRwKPOS7oq LINK TO LIVE CHOPPER VIDEO https://t.co/l6EG8CTRb6 pic.twitter.com/Cul2e8YSzU — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) August 5, 2018

UPDATE 5:01 P.M.

The Port Authority has updated their bus shuttle service:

The Red Line bus shuttle will operate from Wood and 6th to South Hills Junction to Pauline at Broadway in Beechview. It will then serve all the regular stops to Potomac Station in Dormont. From there, riders can take the Red Line to points south.

The Blue Line bus shuttle will also operate from Wood and 6th to South Hills Junction to South Bank Station, where riders can take the Blue Line to points south.

A bus shuttle for the Monongahela Incline will operate between South Hills Junction, the upper station of the Mon Incline and the upper station of the Duquesne Incline every 20-25 minutes until the end of service.

UPDATE 4:20 P.M.

The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services team is on the scene helping, including helping with hydration for the first responders.

UPDATE 4:15 P.M.

Some bus routes are being detoured because of the train derailment.

Bus routes 4/41/39 and all Y routes are being detoured due to the train derailment. OUTBOUND from Smithfield St & Blvd of Allies, L Blvd of Allies, R ramp to Liberty Bridge to Liberty tunnel, R Rt51, R Warrington,L haberman, L S Busway to regular route — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018

UPDATE 4 P.M.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is asking people to avoid the Station Square area as traffic is backing up.

West Carson Street and the Smithfield Street Bridge are closed.

ALERT: Please avoid the Station Square area. Train derailment has closed West Carson St and Smithfield St Bridge. Traffic is bad and getting worse on Southside as traffic is diverted. Avoid if possible. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 5, 2018

UPDATE 3:55 P.M.

A woman visiting Pittsburgh from Toronto, Canada captured the moment the cars derailed.

WATCH BELOW:

UPDATE 3:25 P.M.

The Port Authority has shuttle buses to transport fans leaving the Pirate game and the Regatta.

For riders at the @Pirates game, fans can utilize the light rail service from the North Shore to Wood Street Station and then get on one of the shuttle buses (to Potomac on Red Line and to South Bank on Blue Line) — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018

The bus shuttles can be used by anyone trying to get from the Wood Street Station to either the Red or Blue Line.

The Mon Incline is also closed.

Also, the Mon Incline is closed — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018

UPDATE 2:55 P.M.

Norfolk Southern has released new information about four rail cars that came off the tracks near Mt. Washington.

According to Jon Glass, public relations manager, the derailment happened in an area that is prone to rock slides.

A train has derailed near Station Square. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

The double-stack intermodal train was transporting shipping containers and no hazardous materials were involved.

No injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A train has derailed in Pittsburgh.

According to the Port Authority Transit's Twitter page, all rail service for the T has been suspended.

ALL INBOUND AND OUTBOUND RAIL SERVICE IS SUSPENDED DUE TO A FREIGHT TRAIN DERAILING DOWN TO STATION SQUARE FROM THE HILL ABOVE. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018

The train derailed down to Station Square from the hill above, according to their tweet.

Power lines appear to be holding some of the cars up.

Riders are able to get in and out of the city:

The BLUE LINE will go as far as South bank where passengers can transfer to a bus. The RED LINE will go as far as Potomac Station in Dormont. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018

For riders trying to get in and out of the city, the Blue Line will go as far as South Bank where passengers can transfer to a bus. The Red Line can go as far as Dormont, according to a tweet.

If you need to talk to Port Authority Customer Service, you can do so until 4:30 p.m. at 412-442-2000.

To continue getting breaking news alerts about this story, download the Channel 11 News app HERE.

