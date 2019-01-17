0 LIVE UPDATES: Abducted teen girl safe, suspect in custody after standoff

PENN HILLS, Pa. - A teenage girl was taken from her home in Penn Hills, according to the police chief.

Police told Channel 11 News the 16-year-old had last been seen at her Glenbrook Court home around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when Jermaine Rodgers, 19, allegedly abducted her.

The girl was found early Thursday morning and Rodgers was taken into custody, authorities said.

3:45 a.m. UPDATE: The teenage girl is safe and the suspect, Jermaine Rodgers, is in custody after a standoff in McKeesport. The girl has been taken to a hospital for treatment and Rodgers is being taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

2:18 p.m. UPDATE: The Amber Alert for the 16-year-old girl has been canceled. Channel 11 News is working to learn more details about where she was found and if she had any injuries.

11 p.m. UPDATE: Rodgers broke through the front door to get to the girl, according to a criminal complaint.

The girl attends Penn Hills High School.

Her stepfather told Channel 11 News her friend was also inside the home. She told police Rodgers had a gun, and police are working to confirm that.

10:45 p.m. UPDATE: The teenage girl is the niece of professional wrestler Kurt Angle. He posted to social media Wednesday night.

10:40 p.m. UPDATE: Rodgers has been accused of abducting the girl before, according to police.

He was arrested in 2018 for allegedly holding her against her will for several days inside a Wilkinsburg apartment.

9:45 p.m. UPDATE: Rodgers was armed when he allegedly abducted the girl, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, there is surveillance camera footage of the incident.

The girl's friend was there when the alleged abduction happened. She told police there may have been a second person in the car with Rodgers.

9 p.m. UPDATE: Rodgers was arrested in March for allegations following a January 2018 incident where he was accused of holding a female minor against her will in a Wilkinsburg apartment for four days.

Pittsburgh police

It's unclear if the victim in that case was the teenage girl for whom the Amber Alert has been issued.

8:40 p.m. UPDATE: The teenage girl's stepfather told Channel 11 News her ex-boyfriend broke into their home today, beat her up, then took her from the house.

8:30 p.m. UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl.

She's a black female, 5'4", weighing 140 pounds with long black hair and blond highlights.

She was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, light blue denim jeans and tan boots.

Jermaine LaQuay Rodgers, 19, is suspected of taking her. He's a black male, 5' 8", weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving an older red sedan.

