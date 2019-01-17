  • LIVE UPDATES: Amber Alert issued for teenage girl abducted from Penn Hills home

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A teenage girl has been taken from her home in Penn Hills, according to the police chief.

    Police told Channel 11 the 16-year-old was last seen at her Glenbrook Drive home around 4:30 p.m.

    8:30 p.m. UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been issued for Marani Aquil.

    She's a black female, 5'4", weighing 140 pounds with long black hair and blond highlights.

    Aquil was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, light blue denim jeans and tan boots.

    Jermaine LaQuay Rodgers, 19, is suspected of taking her. He's a black male, 5' 8", weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

    He was last seen driving an older red sedan. 

