PENN HILLS, Pa. - A teenage girl has been taken from her home in Penn Hills, according to the police chief.
Police told Channel 11 the 16-year-old was last seen at her Glenbrook Drive home around 4:30 p.m.
BREAKING: police are searching for a 16 year old girl who was abducted from Penn Hills. I’m working to learn more now @WPXI— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) January 17, 2019
8:30 p.m. UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been issued for Marani Aquil.
She's a black female, 5'4", weighing 140 pounds with long black hair and blond highlights.
Aquil was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, light blue denim jeans and tan boots.
Jermaine LaQuay Rodgers, 19, is suspected of taking her. He's a black male, 5' 8", weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen driving an older red sedan.
We're in contact with police and working to get more details about what exactly happened, as well as the search, for 11 at 11. Check back for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- First of 3 wintry systems hitting area Wednesday
- Severe Weather Team 11 tracking potential weekend storm
- Michael Strahan offers Clemson Tigers 'proper meal' after President Trump's dinner
- VIDEO: Millions of Dollars Worth of Drugs Seized in Airline Drug Bust
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}