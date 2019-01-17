0 LIVE UPDATES: Amber Alert issued for teenage girl abducted from Penn Hills home

PENN HILLS, Pa. - A teenage girl has been taken from her home in Penn Hills, according to the police chief.

Police told Channel 11 Marjani Aquil, 16, was last seen at her Glenbrook Court home around 4:30 p.m. when Jermaine Rodgers, 19, allegedly abducted her.

BREAKING: police are searching for a 16 year old girl who was abducted from Penn Hills. I’m working to learn more now @WPXI — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) January 17, 2019

Download the WPXI News App to get breaking news alerts on this story.

We're following the search overnight and will have the latest, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

11 p.m. UPDATE: Rodgers broke through the front door to get to Aquil, according to a criminal complaint.

Aquil attends Penn Hills High School.

Aquil's stepfather told Channel 11 her friend was also inside the home.

She told police Rodgers had a gun, police are working to confirm that.

10:45 p.m. UPDATE: Aquil is the niece of professional wrestler Kurt Angle.

He posted to social media Wednesday night.

10:40 p.m. UPDATE: Rodgers has been accused of abducting Aquil before, according to police.

He was arrested in 2018 for allegedly holding her against her will for several days inside a Wilkinsburg apartment.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

9:45 p.m. UPDATE: Rodgers was armed when he allegedly abducted Aquil, according to a crimianl complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, there is surveillance camera footage of the incident.

Aquil's friend was there when the alleged abduction happened.

She told police there may have been a second person in the car with Rodgers.

9 p.m. UPDATE: Rodgers was arrested in March for allegations following a January 2018 incident where he was accused of holding a female minor against her will in a Wilkinsburg apartment for four days.

>RELATED STORY: One investigation leads to two arrests for sheriffs deputies

Pittsburgh police

It's unclear if the victim in that case was Aquil.

8:50 p.m. UPDATE: Aquil's stepfather told Channel 11 this is a current photo of her.

The 16-year-old was abducted from her Penn Hills home. Submitted

AMBER ALERT: this is Marjani Aquil - photo given to us by her stepdad. She is a student at Penn Hills, 16 years old. She was abducted by her ex BF today. Stepdad says she has been communicating to her mom through a phone that is not hers @WPXI pic.twitter.com/h1VqaOXhNG — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) January 17, 2019

8:40 p.m. UPDATE: Aquil's stepfather told Channel 11 Marjani's ex-boyfriend broke into their home today, beat her up, then took her from the house.

NEW: abducted teen’s stepdad tells me her ex boyfriend broke into their home today, beat her up, then took her from the house. @WPXI — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) January 17, 2019

8:30 p.m. UPDATE: An Amber Alert has been issued for Marjani Aquil.

She's a black female, 5'4", weighing 140 pounds with long black hair and blond highlights.

STATEWIDE: Amber Alert. Marjani Aquil, 16; 5'4", 140 lbs., long black hair w/ blonde highlights; grey longsleeve shirt, lt. blue jeans, tan boots. Last seen Jan. 16 ~ 3 p.m. on Glenbrook Dr., Penn Hills, Allegheny Co. Abducted by Jermaine Rodgers, 19. Red Sedan. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/aiIHwFwghJ — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 17, 2019

Aquil was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, light blue denim jeans and tan boots.

Jermaine LaQuay Rodgers, 19, is suspected of taking her. He's a black male, 5' 8", weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving an older red sedan.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.