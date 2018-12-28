0 LIVE UPDATES: Child safe, man in custody after abduction in O'hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 12:00 p.m. - Police confirm the child has been located and is safe. The father, Ashton Curtis, is in police custody.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.

Stay with Channel 11 News and wpxi.com for the latest updates.

UPDATE 11:58 a.m. - Police have confirmed the man they are looking for is Ashton Curtis, 29, of Houston, Texas. The child's name is Saylor Lahey.

Channel 11's Erin Clarke is on Mary Street and will have the latest developments on Channel 11 News at Noon.

UPDATE 11:56 a.m. - Interstate 70 westbound has been shut down in an attempt to stop the man as he tries to leave western Pennsylvania.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

From Chopper 11, we can see police activity on I-70. Officers are stopping vehicles and speaking to drivers. One vehicle that is pulled over is a silver SUV with Texas license plates.

UPDATE 11:49 a.m. - Police officers are at a home on Mary Street where the infant was allegedly abducted by his father. The man is driving a silver SUV with Texas plates.

Multiple law enforcement agencies currently searching for Silver SUV with TX plates. Driver is 29 y/o white male suspected of having a one-month-old male with him. Driver may be armed. Amber Alert has been requested. Anyone seeing vehicle or driver should call 9-1-1 immediately. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 28, 2018

UPDATE 11:38 a.m. - Police in Allegheny County have requested an Amber Alert for the man and infant he allegedly abducted from a home in O'Hara Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

UPDATE 11:31 a.m. - Police confirm the man who took the child is the child's father. He is an oil worker from Texas.

UPDATE 11:19 a.m. - Police are also headed to an address in South Fayette Township where the suspect's cell phone last pinged. State police are getting involved in the search.

TRENDING NOW:

ORIGINAL STORY - Police are actively searching Friday for a man who abducted an infant in O'Hara Township, police said.

The abduction was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said they are searching for a 29-year-old man in a silver SUV with a Texas license plate. He was last seen on Route 28.

The baby is a 1-month-old boy, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue striped outfit.

The man, who has not been identified, is white, has a beard and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and jeans, officials said.

Authorities are notifying hotels in Harmar Township and telling police to "use extreme caution," as the mother told police she has seen the suspect with a gun in the past.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.