0 LIVE UPDATES: City of Pittsburgh declares snow level 2 for Sunday's snowstorm

PITTSBURGH - Several inches of snow are expected to fall in Pittsburgh Sunday, with higher amounts to the south and in the ridges. Severe Weather Team 11 is committed to keeping you updated with the latest details as the storm moves in. Check back to this story for frequent updates.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

Download the WPXI News App for the latest updates from Severe Weather Team 11.

UPDATE Sunday 12 p.m.: Light snow has started falling, and it’s expected to get heavier as the day goes on.

UPDATE Sunday 11:15 a.m.: The city of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works will begin its shifts at noon, with night turn personnel coming in early at 6 p.m. to work a 12-hour shift.

Initially, the DPW will concentrate on pre-treating secondary streets until the snow begins to fall. There is residual salt already on main roads from last week, officials said.

STORY: Winter Weather Advisory in effect as snow moves through area Sunday

With temperatures falling early Monday, officials said the DPW will be using its blue tinted Magnesium Chloride Rock Salt.

Crews will switch to plow mode once multiple inches of snow fall.

Parks maintenance crews will be called in at 4 a.m. Monday to attend to sidewalks, parking lots, bridge sidewalks and steps.

UPDATE Sunday 10:50 a.m.: The city of Pittsburgh has declared a snow level 2, meaning all Department of Public Works vehicles and equipment will be put into plow mode, and salting and plowing will be done as needed. It is recommended that residents move vehicles from side streets and alleys.

UPDATE Sunday 10 a.m.: A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for the entire area after an earlier warning was downgraded.

STORY: Winter Weather Advisory in effect as snow moves through area Sunday

UPDATE Sunday 9 a.m.: PennDOT crews in Allegheny County will pre-treat ramps, bridges and overpasses as needed. Roads, however, will not be pre-treated because they are already treated from the last storm.

CLICK HERE to watch a full report from Channel 11’s Lori Houy.

UPDATE Sunday 7:30 a.m.: Some snow is falling in southern communities.

7:30 am -- Storm Tracker Doppler 11 Radar -- Snow is falling in southern communities. Watch @WPXI for updates this morning. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/QikGzZF7PF — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) March 3, 2019

UPDATE Sunday 7 a.m.: A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect across the area at 10 a.m. Sunday, remaining in effect through 1 a.m. Monday.

STORY: Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of several inches of snow Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our area from 10 a.m. Sun - 1 a.m. Mon. I'm tracking the timing of the snow on @WPXI. #PAwx #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/M2KK5JqmaG — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) March 3, 2019

A Winter Storm Warning that had been issued for parts of the area has been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory.

Snow will move in during the early afternoon Sunday and will be moderate to heavy at times by the late afternoon and evening hours.

UPDATE Saturday 11 p.m.:

According to Meterologist Stephen Cropper, the heaviest snow is expected to fall in points south of Allegheny County.

Since Friday, PennDOT has been preparing for several inches of snow in Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene counties.

Utlility companies are doing the same.

A West Penn Power spokesperson told Channel 11 that the comapny's biggest concern is wet, heavy snow bringing down limbs already weak and hanging after last week's strong winds.

Click here to watch a full report from Erin Clarke.

UPDATE Saturday 6 p.m.:

The snow will hit one week after a powerful storm left thousands of customers without power for days.

In fact, some of those customers finally has their power stored Friday night.

Channel 11's Erin Clarke talked to representatives from West Penn Power and Duquesne Light about the plans they have in place ahead of Sunday's storm. Click here to watch her full report.

UPDATE Saturday 5:11 p.m.:

Meterologist Danielle Dozier says snow will be begin to fall early afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow looks to develop as the evening wears on.

Snow begins by the early afternoon in #Pittsburgh. Moderate to heavy snow looks to develop as the evening wears on. We're on @WPXI News at 6 with your forecast! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/nXBlvkzMRZ — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) March 2, 2019

UPDATE Saturday 3:30 p.m.:

The National Weather Service issued Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for the entire viewing area.

UPDATE Saturday 9 a.m.:

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s Saturday morning. Light rain or snow is possible south and east of Pittsburgh later this afternoon.

Snow will move in Sunday and will be moderate to heavy at times. Snow could begin as soon as Noon in Pittsburgh.

Friday, 11 p.m. -

Schools around Western Pa. are starting to use up their snow days, including the Butler Area School District.

Right now, there's proposed legislation that would allow students to do work at home if school is canceled and still meet the required 180 days per year.

Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca.

Friday, 9:37 p.m.

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike announced plans for vehicle restrictions during Sunday's snow storm.

Friday, 6:00 p.m.

PennDOT told Channel 11's Damany Lewis there have been several meetings already as they prepare for half a foot of snow. Leaders said the Incident Command Center will be activated on Sunday and all 65 crews will be on the road operating.

Because of recent storms, the roads will not be pretreated

"We have enough supplies and hopefully this will be the last one of the season," Carl Hays from PennDOT told Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz.

Friday, 4 p.m.

The snowstorm is still two days away, but PennDOT and other road crews are already preparing.

Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper says this has potential to be the highest snowfall for Pittsburgh so far this winter. His forecast is for 3-5 inches in the city, with 5-7 inches expected through Washington County and other southern areas.

BIGGEST SNOW OF THE SEASON? Latest storm track has Pittsburgh with shoveling snow by Monday morning. I just updated my forecast-CHANNEL 11 NEWS at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/SwY6iPteWb — Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) March 1, 2019

RELATED STORIES:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.