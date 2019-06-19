0 LIVE UPDATES: Flooding hitting parts of area as flash flood warning in effect

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 4:35 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Butler and Armstrong counties until 7:30 p.m.

UPDATE 4:23 p.m. Wednesday: Kennywood Park will be closing at 4:30 due to weather.

Due to current inclement weather, and expect continuation throughout the afternoon and evening, Kennywood will close at 4:30 this afternoon. Single-day visitors will receive a return ticket to visit again this summer.



We'll reopen as normally scheduled on Thursday! — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) June 19, 2019

UPDATE 3:27 p.m. Wednesday: Flooding is also occurring in McKeesport. Swiftwater rescue crews are setting up a staging area at the Olympia Shopping Center off Walnut Street.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m. Wednesday: Several parts of Lincoln Way in White Oak have flooded, as seen from Chopper 11.

UPDATE: A Flash Flood WARNING is in effect for parts of Allegheny and Washington counties until 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather service said South Park, Clairton, Elizabeth, Jefferson Hills, Finnleyville and the surrounding area could see upward of 1.5 inches of rain.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Flash Flood Watch has been extended until 8 p.m. Thursday.

While most of the daylight hours will be dry, any showers or storms that do form will be slow moving and create heavy amounts of rain over a short period of time leading to flooding concerns.

Spotty showers and storms will continue through Thursday with most areas picking up 1"-1.5" of rain.

Some of the stronger storms will be able to produce heavier amounts of rain.

Rain chances will finally die off Thursday night as a front passes the area.

You'll notice a big drop off in humidity by Friday morning.

Flash Flood Watch EXTENDED until 8pm Thursday night. #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/8XH7Ii8zmc — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) June 19, 2019

