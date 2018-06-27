LIVE UPDATES: DA: Rose shows his hands, turns and runs; he did not have a weapon

UPDATE (10:50 a.m. Wednesday):

District attorney's news conference on the Antwon Rose shooting happening now: You can watch live on Channel 11 or below.

Channel 11's Renee Wallace is at the news conference where the DA is talking about the Antwon Rose shooting:

UPDATE (9:10 a.m. Wednesday): Criminal complaint against officer Rosfeld says Antwon Rose did not fire any shots in N. Braddock; was shot in face, back in E. Pittsburgh.

READ FULL COMPLAINT HERE

UPDATE (8:52 a.m. Wednesday): Pat Thomassey, the attorney for officer Michael Rosfeld, confirms to Channel 11's Mike Holden that his client is no longer in custody. He was released on $250,000 unsecured bond.

Source: Allegheny County Jail Allegheny County Jail

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said it argued against bail. Here's the full statement:

"On the issue of bail, our office argued vigorously against the setting of bail citing both the Pennsylvania State Constitution and statute which indicates that persons charged with a crime that can result in life in prison are not entitled to bail. We believe the Magisterial District Judges ruling on bail was improper but we do not plan on contesting it at this time."

UPDATE (8:09 a.m. Wednesday): Attempted homicide charges have been filed against Zaijuan Hester in the North Braddock shooting that happened shortly before Antwon Rose was shot in East Pittsburgh.

Hester, 17, was in the vehicle with Rose before both teens ran.

CLICK HERE to see the criminal docket.

UPDATE (7:32 a.m. Wednesday): Criminal homicide charges have been filed against Michael Rosfeld, the officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose, Channel 11's Rick Earle has confirmed.

We’re sorting through the criminal complaint and will have the latest developments on Channel 11 News at Noon.

Rosfeld's attorney, Pat Thomassey, confirms his client turned himself in early Wednesday morning.

“He was arraigned by the judge and we have a preliminary hearing scheduled now July the 6th,” Thomassey told Channel 11’s Mike Holden.

#BREAKING East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld’s attorney Pat Thomassey just talked to me about Rosfeld turning himself in. ONLY ON 11. #AntwonRose pic.twitter.com/cibuxgz2so

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. We will stream it LIVE on WPXI.com (CLICK HERE).

Breaking: here’s the first page of criminal complaint filed against Officer Michael Rosfeld accused of criminal homicide in shooting of Antwon Rose #wpxi pic.twitter.com/51uY3OAKfX

CLICK HERE to read the criminal docket.

UPDATE (6:10 p.m. Tuesday): Surveillance video obtained by Target 11 shows the drive-by shooting in North Braddock moments before Antwon Rose shot and killed by a police officer in East Pittsburgh.

This video comes from a building, and is believed to be a third video of the shooting, in addition to a bus surveillance video and a borough camera.

UPDATE (4:40 p.m. Tuesday): Police are continuing to investigate a car driving through a group of protesters Friday night outside PNC Park.

According to a news release, police have identified two victims: one hurt their ankle and the other their back.

Police have a possible suspect and have the license plate of the vehicle.

UPDATE (12:06 p.m. Tuesday)

Channel 11's Rick Earle confirmed the suspect is the second person seen running from the car when Antwon Rose was killed.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Department, he was arrested in the Hill District. His name has not been released.

County officials said Tuesday that a juvenile was picked up on separate charges Monday night and charges against him relating to the drive-by were forthcoming.

The Allegheny County Police Department is expected to file charges in the North Braddock drive-by shooting that happened 13 minutes before the deadly shooting of Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh.

Breaking: teen who ran from police during fatal shooting of Antwon Rose arrested at house in Hill district #wpxi

Officer who shot, killed Antwon Rose has troubled past, attorney says

UPDATE (10:10 a.m. Tuesday): The protest has ended after about three hours. Demonstrators were calling for justice in the death of Antwon Rose.

UPDATE (9:49 a.m. Tuesday) Politicians taking turns at the podium addressing crowd protesting the death of Antwon Rose.

State rep Ed Gainey “We see what’s going on! There’s no rhyme or reason.....” @WPXI “today we are asking that charges be brought forward on the officer!” pic.twitter.com/E620JhOQCd

UPDATE (9:39 a.m. Tuesday) Pittsburgh City Council members addressing the crowd on steps City-County Building.

UPDATE: (9:23 a.m. Tuesday) Demonstrators have stopped on the steps of the Pittsburgh City-County Building to hold a press conference.

UPDATE (9:11 a.m. Tuesday) Demonstrators now marching down Wood Street carrying signs and chanting.

HOW DO YOU JUSTIFY THAT? #AntwonRoze demonstrators now moving down Wood passing Forbes. pic.twitter.com/vjyWFNxq1Z

UPDATE (8:51 a.m. Tuesday) Protesters are sitting in a circle in the name of Antwon Rose.

Demonstrators have now “occupied” Grant Street and Blvd of the Allies. Everyone is sitting in a circle in the name of #AntwonRose . pic.twitter.com/nF8nY5Q24K

UPDATE (8:36 a.m. Tuesday) Protesters have shut down the intersection of Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies in downtown Pittsburgh.

UPDATE (8:13 a.m. Tuesday) Protesters are calling for the Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala to be removed from the Antwon Rose case.

UPDATE (8:01 a.m. Tuesday) Protesters have now reached downtown Pittsburgh and have shut down Grant Street.

Moment of silence and fists in the air for #AntwonRose at Sixth and Grant. Traffic remains blocked in all directions. pic.twitter.com/GSuFM1ijbf

UPDATE (7:46 a.m. Tuesday) Protesters are now marching through the Hill District. The group is protesting the death of Antwon Rose.

#AntwonRose demonstrators have taken over Centre in the name of the 17-year-old. Calling for justice. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/TOzzcTlqRG

UPDATE (6:56 a.m. Tuesday) A group of people is gathering at Freedom Corner in the Hill District. It's one of the rumored sites of protests planned today in the shooting death of Antwon Rose.

UPDATE (4:15 a.m. Tuesday): Channel 11 News has obtained a letter sent to Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala on behalf of the Black Political Empowerment Project.

The letter asks that Zappala remove himself from the Antwon Rose case and allow the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office to take it on.

“With all of the emotions throughout this area around the death of Antwon Michael Rose, II, you could help provide some emotional relief to a very tension filled situation by removing yourself from this case,” the letter, in part, said.

CLICK HERE to read the letter sent to Zappala.

UPDATE (10:30 p.m. Monday) The Black Political Empowerment Project sent a letter to District Attorney Stephen Zappala officially requesting that he remove himself from the Antwon Rose investigation.

UPDATE (9 p.m. Monday) Antwon Rose's family attorney Lee Merritt's investigators have been busy looking into Officer Michael Rosfeld's background.

"This officer is going to have a lot to answer for," Lee Merritt, Rose's family attorney, said. "He really had no business being on the force."

Officer who shot, killed Antwon Rose had troubled past, attorney says

Merritt's investigators have been busy looking into Officer Michael Rosfeld's background. He worked as a University of Pittsburgh Police officer until January.

As Channel 11 previously reported, Pitt turned their personnel records over to county police as they investigate Rosfeld's background and what happened with the officer and Antwon Rose leading up to the shooting.

UPDATE (2:00 p.m. Monday)

The Pittsburgh Black Election Officials Coalition is calling for justice in the shooting death of Antwon Rose, who was killed while running from a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh.

The group, which includes Pennsylvania state representatives Jake Wheatley, Jr. and Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh City Councilmen Rev. Ricky Burgess and Daniel Lavelle, as well as County Councilman DeWitt Walton, is calling on the Allegheny County district attorney’s office to bring charges against Officer Michael Rosfeld.

Here's their full statement:

The Pittsburgh Black Elected Officials Coalition and other black elected legislative officials from the region announced, “This past week, we, along with all our constituents and much of America, watched a video of Officer Michael Rosfeld of the East Pittsburgh Police, shoot Antwon Rose, a 17-year old, unarmed black boy, three times in the back while running away from a traffic stop. And right before our eyes, tragically, Mr. Rose's life was gone.



In the days since, we have all wrestled with how to process another death at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve us. We are hurting, and our community is hurting. The pain and trauma we all feel may not leave our souls any time soon. But, the healing process can only begin when Antwon, his family, and the community get justice.



The PBEOC believes the District Attorney’s office should immediately bring charges against Officer Rosfeld. Officer Michael Rosfeld took the judicial system into his own hands when he ended Antwon’s life. A fair and impartial jury, representative of the community, now deserves an opportunity to assess Officer Rosfeld’s actions and deliver a verdict."

UPDATE (1:29 p.m. Monday)

Police in the city of Pittsburgh will begin working 12 hour shifts as the city braces for more possible protests following the shooting death of Antwan Rose.

Police: 'Passionate but peaceful' protests expected to continue

Channel 11’s Rick Earle learned no new vacation or comp time will be approved right now either.

Breaking: Pgh city police going to 12 hour shifts and no new vacation or comp time as city braces for more possible protests over shooting death of Antwon Rose by police #wpxi — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) June 25, 2018

Allegheny County police officers will also be working 12-hour shifts.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said from what he's seen and heard, he believes there's enough evidence to file charges against the officer who shot and killed Rose, and he said the public deserves to know what happened.

Family, friends saying goodbye to Antwon Rose

UPDATE (7 a.m. Monday): Antwon Rose will be laid to rest Monday morning.

Hundreds of people paid their respects to the 17-year-old Sunday at Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead.

“Just a smile that would light up your whole room. It didn't matter how much stress or pressure he was under, he was just happy,” Tammy Overly, Rose's former manager, said.

Rose’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Woodland Hills Intermediate School.

FINAL FAREWELL: Funeral service for #AntwonRose scheduled for 11 a.m. at Woodland Hills Intermediate School auditorium. The service is only open to the family, friends and fellow students of Antwon. pic.twitter.com/WzTZyUDSey — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 25, 2018

UPDATE (6 p.m. Sunday) Family, friends and even strangers came to pay their respects to Antwon Rose Sunday evening.

"We were good friends. The more it goes on, the more I think about it, the angrier I get. He was such a good kid, and there's not many good kids," said Rose's friend Matt Geyer.

Hundreds pay their respects to Antwon Rose

Funeral services will take place Monday at Woodland Hills Intermediate School at 11 a.m.

UPDATE (11:12 a.m. Sunday)

Family, friends and classmates will have the chance to say goodbye to Antwon Rose this evening.

A visitation will be held Sunday night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tunnie Funeral Home in Homestead.

Funeral services will take place Monday at Woodland Hills Intermediate School at 11 a.m.

UPDATE (2:07 p.m. Saturday)

The funeral service for Antwon Rose will be held at Woodland Hills Intermediate School, the district announced Saturday.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 25, at 11 a.m. at the intermediate school auditorium at 7600 Evans Street in Swissvale.

The service is open to the family, friends and fellow students of Antwon. Protestors are not permitted on the grounds of the school, district officials said.

Source: Facebook Source: Facebook

Anyone who wants to attend the funeral service and who also wants to accompany the funeral procession is asked to park at the school, district officials said. People who want to attend the funeral service only are asked to park at the Braddock Hills Shopping Center. Shuttles to the funeral service will be made available.

UPDATE (12:49 p.m. Saturday)

The University of Pittsburgh has issued a statement regarding Officer Michael Rosfeld's departure from the university police department.

The University of Pittsburgh is saddened by the tragic shooting death of Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh. For the record: we are cooperating fully with the Allegheny County Police Department's ongoing investigation. We have turned over all information we have regarding Michael Rosfeld’s time as a Pitt police officer. We understand the public is also curious about Rosfeld’s tenure at Pitt and we have seen increased speculation about the circumstances surrounding his departure – some of which may not be accurate. We believe, however, that any substantive comment we might provide could interfere with investigators’ work and impact the intergrity of this ongoing investigation. Ultimately, we want nothing other than justice in this case, so we are refraining from commenting on further details regarding Rosfeld’s departure at this time.

Officer who shot Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh identified as Michael Rosfeld

Breaking: New statement from Pitt about the departure of Officer Rosfeld #wpxi pic.twitter.com/SgdGPbQYZ3 — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) June 23, 2018

UPDATE (6:50 a.m. Saturday)

Police tell Channel 11 that no one was hurt when the car drove through the crowd of protesters at PNC Park. Police are searching for the driver.

Was leaving the pirates game and saw this during all the protesting. #protesting #protest pic.twitter.com/ECwtBcs5cV — RaeLynn (@Dandee_Lionn) June 23, 2018

UPDATED (11:35 p.m.) Protesters are flooding streets in the North Shore as the Pirates game lets out, causing gridlock for cars and pedestrians alike.

UPDATED (10:30 p.m.) The Homestead Grays Bridge has reopened after a protest closed it down for roughly one hour. However, protesters are now gathering outside of PNC Park where the Pirates game is in extra innings.

UPDATED (9:15 p.m.) The Homestead Grays Bridge is closed between the ramps for the Waterfront and 8th Avenue because of a protest. This is one of several protests underway across the city tonight. Channel 11 is continuing to monitor all of these situations and will provide the latest updates on 11 at 11.

Homestead: The Homestead Grays Bridge is closed between the ramps for the Waterfront and 8th Avenue because of a protest. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 23, 2018

UPDATED (7:30 p.m.) Tonight the Allegheny County Police Superintendent responded to multiple reports that Antwon Rose had gunshot residue on his hand:

“The Allegheny County Police Department (ACPD) continues to receive inquiries related to reports from police sources that 1) a video of the drive-by shooting in North Braddock shows Antwon Rose firing a gun; and, 2) that gunshot residue has been found on Antwon Rose’s hands.

BREAKING UPDATE: Criminal complaint against officer Rosfeld says Antwon Rose did not fire any shots in N. Braddock; was shot in face, back in E. Pittsburgh.

READ FULL COMPLAINT HERE

“According to Lieutenant Andrew Schurman of the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, both reports are false. While ACPD does have a video showing the North Braddock incident, that video does NOT show Antwon Rose firing a gun. The information about gunshot residue is also false. Crime Lab reports are still pending and have not yet been issued.

“The District Attorney’s office also concurs and affirms the information provided by Lt. Schurman.

“We caution the media about providing irresponsible information from sources that are not verified. Once published, such false information can be widely spread. We share your interest in providing answers to the many questions in our community, and are working expeditiously to gather all of the available information and detail so that it can be reviewed, and answers provided. We are not releasing additional information at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation, and ask for your cooperation and understanding of what we require as police to complete the independent investigation of this incident.”

he Superintendent did not say who did open fire in the drive-by in North Braddock just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday wounding a 22-year-old man.

No arrests have been made in that case. There was also no additional information about the District Attorney’s statement to Channel 11 today that an empty gun clip was found on Rose after the shooting in East Pittsburgh.

Channel 11 is also waiting to hear if the officer who shot Antwon Rose, Michael Rosfeld, has been interviewed by Allegheny County Police.

“The Allegheny County Police Department (ACPD) continues to receive inquiries related to reports from police sources that 1) a video of the drive-by shooting in North Braddock shows Antwon Rose firing a gun; and, 2) that gunshot residue has been found on Antwon Rose’s hands. “According to Lieutenant Andrew Schurman of the Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, both reports are false. While ACPD does have a video showing the North Braddock incident, that video does NOT show Antwon Rose firing a gun. The information about gunshot residue is also false. Crime Lab reports are still pending and have not yet been issued. “The District Attorney’s office also concurs and affirms the information provided by Lt. Schurman. “We caution the media about providing irresponsible information from sources that are not verified. Once published, such false information can be widely spread. We share your interest in providing answers to the many questions in our community, and are working expeditiously to gather all of the available information and detail so that it can be reviewed, and answers provided. We are not releasing additional information at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation, and ask for your cooperation and understanding of what we require as police to complete the independent investigation of this incident.”

BREAKING UPDATE: Criminal complaint against officer Rosfeld says Antwon Rose did not fire any shots in N. Braddock; was shot in face, back in E. Pittsburgh.

READ FULL COMPLAINT HERE

UPDATED (5:30 p.m. Friday) A protest in Downtown Pittsburgh near Market Square is underway. Chopper 11 is overhead monitoring the crowd. Several other protests have been planned for tonight. We will continue to monitor them on Channel 11 News and WPXI.com.

Breaking: about 50 protesters gathered outside Wood St T station downtown over death of Antwon Rose. Traffic not impacted this point. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/QdF2TdZo73 — Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) June 22, 2018

UPDATE (2:12 p.m. Friday) Police sources tell Channel 11 there is video now in the hands of law enforcement that shows Antwon Rose firing a weapon in the drive-by shooting that occurred in North Braddock just minutes before Rose was shot by a police officer in East Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

-----

BREAKING UPDATE: Criminal complaint against officer Rosfeld says Antwon Rose did not fire any shots in N. Braddock; was shot in face, back in E. Pittsburgh.

READ FULL COMPLAINT HERE

-----

Allegheny County District Attorney Steven Zappala confirmed to Channel 11 that video evidence was recovered from the scene of that shooting in North Braddock.

“There is very good evidence from North Braddock," DA Zappala said. "Whatever transpired in North Braddock, I’m not going to get into that right now, but there were things that happened in North Braddock. There is video ... in fact, there’s video from a bus and video from a stationary camera. It’s good evidence and it explains exactly what happened in North Braddock.”

Channel 11 asked the attorney representing Antwon Rose's family about the empty magazine that police sources told us was found on Rose after the shooting. The attorney said that has no impact on this case, since the officer shot a teenager as he was running away.

UPDATE (1:24 p.m. Friday) Zappala said he expects East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld to be interviewed today.

He said the case is being expedited.

UPDATE (11:47 a.m. Friday) Channel 11 just spoke over the phone with Rosfeld's attorney. According to the attorney, no decision has been made about when Rosfeld will talk to Allegheny County Police.

UPDATE (11:31 a.m. Friday) Protesters are leaving the Allegheny County Courthouse in silence without talking to Zappala.

Breaking: protesters leave courthouse without talking to district attorney #wpxi pic.twitter.com/avPhkZviPE — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) June 22, 2018

UPDATE (11:05 a.m. Friday) Channel 11 has confirmed that Rose had an empty magazine in his pocket at the time of the shooting. Two guns were found in the vehicle that Rose ran from.

Rose was not armed with a weapon at the time of the shooting, according to Allegheny County Police.

UPDATE (10:58 a.m. Friday) A small group of protesters are sitting on the floor outside Zappala's office inside the Allegheny County Courthouse.

UPDATE (3 A.M. Friday) Traffic is flowing again in both directions of the Parkway East after protesters cleared the highway.

UPDATE (2:45 A.M. Friday) All protesters have been cleared from the Parkway East.

Our crews saw at least one woman being arrested.

UPDATE (2:15 A.M. Friday) Officers are now moving in wearing riot gear.

UPDATE (1:15 A.M. Friday) Demonstrators have brought pizza onto the parkway. Many are still standing in the road.

UPDATE (12:45 A.M. Friday) Pennsylvania State Police have told protestors to clear the roadway by 1 a.m because the road will be re-opened.

UPDATE (11 P.M. Thursday)

Protesters tell our crews that they are planning to work in shifts throughout the night.

Channel 11 asked police if they will be intervening or stopping the demonstration, and there was not a clear answer.

Photos: Protests over Antwon Rose's death spill onto Parkway East

UPDATE (10 P.M. Thursday)

Police are asking drivers to avoid driving the Parkway East in the Forest Hills/Wilkinsburg area, as well as Ardmore Boulevard.

UPDATE (9 P.M. Thursday)

Protesters have now spilled onto the Parkway East.

Traffic has been forced to stop because people are in the road.

Protestors have SHUT DOWN the parkway. #AntwonRose protest pic.twitter.com/xNIFaDJhqy — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 22, 2018

UPDATE (8 P.M. Thursday)

A large crowd has gathered in Forest Hills, causing some intersections to be closed.

Police work to get motorcyclist out of the roadway and away from the crowd along Ardmore near Forest Hills. @WPXI #AntwonRose pic.twitter.com/79upvDfSHD — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 21, 2018

UPDATE (6 P.M. Thursday)

Rosfeld worked for the University of Pittsburgh for more than five years and had just left in January of this year.

The school won't release any other details about his work.

There was no answer at Rosfeld’s home Thursday afternoon, but his neighbors told Channel 11 they were surprised and shocked by his actions.

A Pittsburgh law firm is now representing Rosfeld.

UPDATE (5:30 P.M. Thursday)

The East Pittsburgh police officer who fatally shot an unarmed teenager has been identified as Michael Rosfeld.

He was sworn in to the department just hours before the shooting, but has worked for several police forces, including the University of Pittsburgh.

UPDATE (5 P.M. Thursday)

A statement has been released on behalf of the Borough of East Pittsburgh Mayor, Council and Police:

We are profoundly saddened by the death of Antwon Rose. This is a tragic loss for his family and friends as well as for our community as a whole. We offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rose’s family and friends, the residents of East Pittsburgh and all those affected by this tragedy.

This is a very stressful time for our community. We are seeking truth and answers but the process takes time. We hope that everyone can respect this process. We will get through this together as a community.

We have confidence in the Allegheny County Police and District Attorney’s Office and we will be transparent with any and all information that they need during the investigation.

At this time, we ask for the public to be patient and respectful of their fellow neighbors as the investigation continues to move forward.

UPDATE (4:55 P.M. Thursday)

Sen. Bob Casey released a statement concerning Antwon Rose's death:

“I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of Antwon Rose. I grieve with them, and the communities of East Pittsburgh and the Woodland Hills School District. I am disturbed by what I saw on the video, and I have numerous questions about exactly what happened and why. A thorough investigation is necessary. Antwon’s family has a right to answers.”

UPDATE (4:30 P.M. Thursday)

Esther L. Bush, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, issued a statement concerning Antwon Rose's death:

"It is with great sadness and rather unfortunate that I need to address yet another senseless act of violence against a young African American man whose life was cut short. I can see no justification for someone being shot three times in the back when running away, clearly posing no immediate threat. "We have learned that Antwon was a good student, taking AP courses and volunteering in his community. He had dreams and plans for his future that will never come to fruition. The Urban League extends its heartfelt sympathy and support to Antwon Rose's family and community. We extend our deepest condolences."

UPDATE (2:57 P.M. Thursday)

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a statement concerning Antwon Rose's death:

"The death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose is a tragedy. I hear the outrage of the people in East Pittsburgh. The case is being investigated by Allegheny County police and the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office. Under Pennsylvania law, I do not have jurisdiction to investigation this matter unless I receive a referral from District Attorney Zappala. The loss of any young life is deeply painful, and I expect local law enforcement to give this the thorough investigation it deserves."

UPDATE (2:15 P.M. Thursday)

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the manner of Antwon Rose's death as homicide.

That ruling does not assign guilt or criminal responsibility for Rose's death. It is a classification of his death, meaning it was determined to have been caused by another person, not by an accident, natural causes, a self-inflicted act, etc.

The ruling also does not evaluate intent or legal culpability.

UPDATE (1:54 P.M. Thursday)

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald issued a statement Thursday afternoon on the shooting death of Antown Rose.

“First off, I extend my sympathy to the family, friends, classmates, and neighbors of Antwon Rose. Our entire community is struggling with overwhelming anger and sorrow right now, and we all have questions. “What you see on this video is disturbing. Antwon’s family – and this entire community – deserve answers to their questions. There must be a thorough, swift and transparent review and investigation of his death. The county will provide any resources that we can to ensure justice and a fair investigation. “Regardless of the outcome, we as a community need to find a way to come together. It won’t be easy to re-establish trust and reunite our community, but we are strongest when we work together and as a community, we can heal together too.”

UPDATE (12:52 p.m. Thursday)

Leon Ford, the man paralyzed after being shot by Pittsburgh police during a traffic stop in 2012, is addressing the crowd at the downtown rally. He's calling on the Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zapalla to file charges against the officer who shot and killed Antown Rose.

Ford also said that if Zapalla doesn't file charges in this case, he is asking for someone to run against Zapalla in the next election.

UPDATE (12:34 p.m. Thursday)

Grant Street in front of the Allegheny County Courthouse downtown has been shut down by a large group of protesters.

The protesters are holding signs and calling on the Allegheny County District Attorney Stephan Zapalla to file charges against the officer who shot and killed Antown Rose.

Happening NOW! Approx 300 gather in front of Co Courthouse to protest police shooting of Rankin teen #wpxi pic.twitter.com/rns0MCuFsm — renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) June 21, 2018

Mike Manko, a spokesperson for Zappala's office, released the following statement:

“District Attorney Zappala met this morning with Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough and Lt. Andy Schurman and received a detailed and thorough briefing on the officer involved shooting in East Pittsburgh that resulted in the death of Antwon Rose. The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Out of respect for the grieving process that the family and friends of Mr. Rose are going through and the upcoming Monday funeral for Mr. Rose, District Attorney Zappala will not have any further comment until next week.”



UPDATE (9:45 a.m. Thursday): Lee Merritt, the attorney for Antwon Rose’s family, is in Pittsburgh and spoke only to Channel 11 and NBC News Thursday morning.

Merritt said he wanted to start where the shooting took place as he searches for answers for the family.

“It makes it a little more real. It goes from something that you’ve seen on TV or seen in a video to a community where people live and knew and love Antwon. So, it makes it much more impactful,” Merritt said.

He is searching for witnesses to get a better idea of what was taking place at the time of the shooting and determine what the officer might have seen as Antwon and another person ran from the traffic stop.

When asked about the video captured of the shooting, he said “it’s not the end-all, be-all” and the “totality of the circumstances” will be taken into consideration.

However, Merritt did have this to say: “It’s very difficult to find justification for the use of deadly force given the facts as they were presented in that video. Antwon and the other young man did not appear to present any harm or danger to that officer or anyone.”

BREAKING only on @WPXI : We just talked to Antwon Rose’s family attorney, Lee Merritt. He says the viral video of the shooting in East Pittsburgh is a “major factor” in this case. He says there is no justification for this shooting @WPXI @MeritLaw https://t.co/YTlpQE91nB pic.twitter.com/FSX9OexG7z — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) June 21, 2018

“It’s difficult to refute a video that shows a young man clearly running in the opposite direction of an officer, not jerking backwards, not reaching toward his waistband or any of the other excuses that we’ve heard in the past that would justify use of force,” Merritt said.

As for Antwon’s family, they are in a state of shock.

“As you can imagine, they’re devastated. Every day that they wake up, they’re hoping that this is all a bad dream.”

UPDATE (6:51 a.m. Thursday): A rally will be held at noon Thursday in front of the Allegheny County Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh.

Organizers are hoping to draw the attention of District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

On Wednesday, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said it was very early in the investigation, and he cautioned everyone to not jump to conclusions until the investigation was complete.

UPDATE (11 p.m.): Hundreds of protesters participated in a rally to show their anger over Rose's death.

PHOTOS: Hundreds of people protest police shooting local teen

They were not deterred by intense rain.

The demonstration was tense at times, but otherwise peaceful.

#AntwonRose #demonstrators stop traffic and sit in the middle of Electric Avenue as rain pours down in East #Pittsburgh. They’re demanding justice after the 17-year-old unarmed boy was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh Police Officer. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/TCER95pEzz — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 21, 2018

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Antwon Rose.

A viewing will be held Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tunnie Funeral Home in Homestead.

The funeral will be held there Monday at 11 a.m.

The family's attorney, S. Lee Merritt, released a statement on their behalf:

"We thank the community for the generous outpouring of concern and support. The family is asking, however, that they be given space and time to mourn."

UPDATE (8 p.m.): Even though it is raining, dozens of people are still standing on Electric Avenue in response to Antwon Rose's death.

Many of them are chanting for justice.

Our crew also saw police officers and protesters embracing.

UPDATE (6 p.m.): A protest is happening now outside the East Pittsburgh police station.

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The mayor of East Pittsburgh confirms to Channel 11 that the officer involved in the shooting Tuesday night was sworn in to their department a few hours before.

He has been an officer with other departments in the area for seven years.

He still has not been identified.

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.): The family of Antwon Rose has hired civil rights Attorney Lee Merritt to represent them. Merritt has previously represented the victims of violence in Charlottesville and several cases related to the Black Lives Matter movement.

#BREAKING Family of 17-year-old Antwon Rose who was shot & killed by East Pittsburgh Police Officer has hired civil rights attorney @MeritLaw S. Lee Merritt to represent them. Mr. Merritt is en route to Pittsburgh now from Philadelphia. Will likely release a statement soon. @WPXI — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 20, 2018

UPDATE (1:10 p.m.): Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto released the following statement regarding the deadly police shooting in East Pittsburgh:

“Any loss of life is tragic, and especially the loss of life of a child. This is a devastating situation and I am saddened for Antwon Rose and his family.

“While Tuesday's shooting was not within the city's official borders it impacts all of us in the Pittsburgh region, and particularly those in the African American community. In my reactions to the incident I should have acknowledged that these shootings affect all of us, no matter where we live, and for that I am sorry.

What we know now about Antwon Rose, 17-year-old fatally shot by police

“Tuesday night I was receiving numerous calls and messages asking me to respond to the involvement of police in a shooting in East Pittsburgh borough, and at the time I was attempting to clarify for the national public that the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, which I ultimately oversee, were not involved.

“This was never intended to be, nor should it be, the focus of news coverage. I answer people when they reach out to me seeking factual information, just as all elected officials should be expected to do."

UPDATE (12:49 p.m.): The 17-year-old was shot three times while running from police, Coleman McDonough, superintendent of the Allegheny County Police Department, said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

McDonough said two guns were found in the car after the traffic stop, but the 17-year-old was not armed at the time of the shooting.

POLICE SHOOTING: Timeline of East Pittsburgh traffic stop, shooting death of 17-year-old

The driver of the vehicle was initially detained by police. He has since been released, police said.

A third person who was in the vehicle and fled has not been located.

The East Pittsburgh police officer involved in the shooting has not been named and is now on administrative leave.

Just spoke to @ACE_Fitzgerald about the 17-year-old shot and killed by police last night in East Pittsburgh:



“It’s too early to cast judgement, but we’ll do everything we can to make sure the truth comes out and if something improper was done there will be consequences.” #WPXI — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) June 20, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: A 17-year-old was shot and killed by police in East Pittsburgh Tuesday night after he allegedly ran away from a traffic stop, authorities said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teenager as Antwon Rose of Rankin. He attended Woodland Hills High School last year.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, Rose got out of a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen near a shooting that occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Kirkpatrick Avenue in North Braddock.

The vehicle, which police said had damage from bullets to the back window, was stopped near Grandview Avenue and Howard Street.

An officer from the East Pittsburgh Police Department was handcuffing the driver when two males ran from the car, police said. One of those males was Rose.

Rose was taken to McKeesport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Allegheny County Police Department is asking the other person who ran away from the vehicle to turn himself in “so that he can give a comprehensive description of what occurred.”