  • LIVE UPDATES: PA Attorney General files criminal charges against PWSA over lead issues

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - WATCH ATTORNEY GENERAL JOSH SHAPIRO’S ANNOUNCEMENT LIVE

    Related Headlines

    Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed criminal charges Friday against the Pittsburgh Water & Sewage Authority for multiple violations against the PA Safe Water Drinking Act.

    RELATED STORY: Timeline: Lead levels in Pittsburgh water

    Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed criminal charges Friday against the Pittsburgh Water & Sewage Authority for multiple violations against the PA Safe Water Drinking Act.

    Shapiro filed 161 charges against the agency for failing to notify residents when the agency replaced led water lines. Shapiro also charged the PWSA for not sampling water lines following the replacements within the proper timeframe required by state law.

    The 161 counts are third-degree misdemeanors. The counts represent the 161 households Shapiro says the PWSA failed to notify residents.  

    Shapiro said he filed criminal charges against PWSA as an authority because agents found no evidence of any single person intending to harm Pittsburgh residents. 

    PWSA’s lead issues began in April of 2014, when it changed a chemical used in its pipes but didn’t tell customers or the Department of Environmental Protection. It wasn’t until January of 2016 that the PWSA announced a rise in lead levels over a 10-year period and planned to take corrective action.

    WPXI's Aaron Martin and Courtney Brennan are at the news conference and will have complete coverage throughout the day on Channel 11 News.

    RELATED STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories