LIVE UPDATES: PA Attorney General files criminal charges against PWSA over lead issues

PITTSBURGH - WATCH ATTORNEY GENERAL JOSH SHAPIRO’S ANNOUNCEMENT LIVE
Related Headlines
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed criminal charges Friday against the Pittsburgh Water & Sewage Authority for multiple violations against the PA Safe Water Drinking Act.
RELATED STORY: Timeline: Lead levels in Pittsburgh water
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed criminal charges Friday against the Pittsburgh Water & Sewage Authority for multiple violations against the PA Safe Water Drinking Act.
Shapiro filed 161 charges against the agency for failing to notify residents when the agency replaced led water lines. Shapiro also charged the PWSA for not sampling water lines following the replacements within the proper timeframe required by state law.
#BREAKING: @PAAttorneyGen says PWSA did not sample the water lines following the replacements within the required time frame. #WPXI— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) February 1, 2019
The 161 counts are third-degree misdemeanors. The counts represent the 161 households Shapiro says the PWSA failed to notify residents.
Shapiro said he filed criminal charges against PWSA as an authority because agents found no evidence of any single person intending to harm Pittsburgh residents.
#BREAKING: @PAAttorneyGen filed criminal charges against PWSA as an authority because agents found no evidence of any one single person intending to harm residents. #WPXI— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) February 1, 2019
PWSA’s lead issues began in April of 2014, when it changed a chemical used in its pipes but didn’t tell customers or the Department of Environmental Protection. It wasn’t until January of 2016 that the PWSA announced a rise in lead levels over a 10-year period and planned to take corrective action.
WPXI's Aaron Martin and Courtney Brennan are at the news conference and will have complete coverage throughout the day on Channel 11 News.
RELATED STORIES:
- DEP cites Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority for unapproved water treatment change
- 11 Investigates: Discolored tap water, lead levels plague PWSA customers
- Lead levels in Pittsburgh water 'public health crisis,' controller says
- PWSA emails shed light on chemical change that may have caused increased lead
- Company that previously ran PWSA speaks out about controversial chemical switch
- PWSA receiving nearly $50 million from state to replace lead pipes across city
- Timeline: Lead levels in Pittsburgh water
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}