    PITTSBURGH - President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at the Shale Insight 2019 conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Wednesday. 

    UPDATE (2:51 p.m. Wednesday): People are being let into the Convention Center ahead of Trump's speech at 3:30 p.m.

    ABOUT THE CONVENTION:

    The conference is branded as the premiere location to network with industry leaders, elected officials and others who "play a critical role" in making the laws and technology to develop shale gas around the world. 

    There will be technical and public affairs sessions, networking events, sponsors, exhibitors and a number of speakers in addition to President Trump.

    Trump is expected to address the promises he has kept as far as the energy front goes. He will also talk about how many jobs he says have been created in the oil and gas industry.

    Local university officials, including from Penn State and WVU, are also playing a part in the event showcasing their research and studies related to the shale industry. 

