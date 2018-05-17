0 LIVE UPDATES: Rachael DelTondo, woman shot, killed in mother's driveway

UPDATE 5/17 12:30 p.m.

Channel 11 has just obtained a search warrant filed in the investigation into the murder of former teacher Rachael DelTondo, the woman found shot in her mother’s driveway in Aliquippa on Mother’s Day.

The search warrant is for a cell phone of a friend of DelTondo – who police believe communicated with the group she was with minutes before the shooting.

Sources previously told Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz they are investigating the shooting as a “crime of passion or jealousy.”

According to the search warrant, that friend is Sheldon Jeter, Junior.

Jeter who is now 20, is known to police as the teenager who was found in a car with Rachael DelTondo, when he was 17.

>>>Mother: I wasn't told police investigated son's interaction with teacher

The warrant says police believe Sheldon Jeter texted the group DelTondo was with, and went looking for them at the ice cream place, but they were gone when he arrived.

No charges have been filed in the murder investigation at this point. This is only a search warrant to take possession of Jeter’s phone, which did happen, as well as several pieces of clothing.

Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking to her sources right now and will be following this story throughout the day. Stay with Channel 11 and WPXI.com for breaking news on this case and download our WPXI News App to get breaking alerts.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Former teacher Rachael DelTondo was shot to death in her mother's driveway in Aliquippa the night of Sundau, April 13. No arrests have been made.

NIGHT OF THE MURDER

Former teacher Rachael DelTondo, 32, was shot to death in her mother’s driveway late Sunday night in Aliquippa, police said.

Family members said she was coming home from getting ice cream with a friend when she was shot.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. to the scene on Buchanan Drive. They said DelTondo was shot at least 10 times.

>>>Woman shot, killed in mother’s driveway; police working to determine motive

The Beaver County coroner confirmed DelTondo died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the trunk and her death is being ruled a homicide.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said police do not have any suspects and have not determined a motive.

Aliquippa police, Beaver County police and state police are all investigating.

ABOUT RACHAEL DELTONDO

Facebook

Rachael DelTondo was coming home from getting ice cream with a friend when she was shot 10 times in her mother's Aliquippa driveway.

>>>5 things we know about the Aliquippa woman shot, killed in her mother's driveway

The 32-year-old was a former teacher for the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.

DelTondo was on paid suspension after being found with an underage boy in a parked car in 2016.

Sources say they are looking at her murder as an act of passion or jealousy.

2016 INCIDENT

Until last fall, DelTondo was a teacher for the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. She was suspended after the mother of a former Aliquippa High School student spoke to 11 Investigates about an incident involving her underage son.

A police incident report said officers found DelTondo and the boy in a parked car near the old Aliquippa Community Hospital around 2 a.m.

>>>Mother: I wasn't told police investigated son's interaction with teacher

DelTondo, who had been engaged at the time, was never charged in the incident, so Channel 11 never reported her name, but the school suspended her after contacting ChildLine.

OFFICER OFF THE CASE

Channel 11 confirmed an Aliquippa officer is being taken off of the case because his daughter was with DelTondo when she was shot at close range in her mother's driveway.

We're told the officer is on leave because of his daughter's critical role in the investigation as an eyewitness, not because of anything the officer did.

The officer is one of the two who found DelTondo in a car with an underage teen in 2016. No charges were filed in that case.

EX-FIANCE HAS 'NOTHING TO HIDE'

© 2018 Cox Media Group.

Frank Catroppa and DelTondo ended an eight-year romance, including an engagement, more than a year ago.

Catroppa told Channel 11 he voluntarily went to police for questioning but has nothing to do with her murder.

>>>Ex-fiance of Aliquippa woman killed in driveway says he has 'nothing to hide'

"She was a good girl. She had a big heart. Definitely don't understand why or how someone could do something like this to her," Catroppa said.

Catroppa said he was with his current girlfriend the night of the murder.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.