0 LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of the area

PITTSBURGH - Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat for strong to severe storms Thursday.

UPDATE 6:50 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Clarion, Jefferson and Venango counties until 7:30 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING pic.twitter.com/XETvaO8uem — Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) May 23, 2019

If you want to receive ALERTS about severe weather in your community, download our FREE Severe Weather Team 11 App.

UPDATE 5:44 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Fayette and Washingon counties until 11 p.m.

UPDATE 2:12 p.m.

Meteorologists at Channel 11 are still forecasting the chance for severe weather Thursday evening, even though some raing and storms moved through the region earlier in the day.

ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon, evening. Any storms that develop could bring damage. I'm tracking the system now-I'll keep you posted-and, have a LIVE update as needed-and, on Channel 11 News at 5pm pic.twitter.com/fFI6K3ny9o — Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) May 23, 2019

UPDATE 10:55 a.m.

Storms are moving through Westmoreland and Armstrong counties.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

The broken line of storms has sped up, which will give the atmosphere more time to recover.

Our team of meteorologists is watching this closely.

10:26 am: Heavy shower over McCandless. Lightning is possible.



Clearly, the broken line of storms has sped up. Not a good thing because it will give the atmosphere more time to recover. Watching....#PAwx #wpxi pic.twitter.com/ZdrL2jZESA — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 23, 2019

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.

The first round of rain and storms is moving in.

Late day and evening storms are possible depending on if the atmosphere recovers from the first round.

First round of rain and storms moving in. Late day/evening storms are possible depending on if the atmosphere recovers from the first round.



If it does, all severe hazards are possible including damaging winds, hail, and/or a tornado. #PAwx #wpxi pic.twitter.com/NIYWpYnbTs — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 23, 2019

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been isued for Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Showers and a few storms are expected to develop before lunch, with a greater threat for damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours and lightning as the day wears on.

The ingredients for an isolated tornado could also come together for parts of the area, as well.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

We’ll be monitoring the potential for watches and warnings associated with Thursday’s storms.

As a reminder, a watch means conditions are right for severe weather and a warning means severe weather is happening and it's important to take action immediately.

