PITTSBURGH - Port Authority had suspended all rail service due to a flash freeze. The Blue Line running from South Hills Village to the North Shore reopened just after 8 a.m. and Red Line reopened around 9 a.m., but work continues on the Blue Line Library. Shuttle buses are still running.
There are several other issues on the roads across our area right now due to snow and ice. Follow our LIVE UPDATES below:
