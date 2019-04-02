SOUTH HILLS, Pa. - Voters in the South Hills and part of Washington County are voting Tuesday in a special election, choosing between Republican D. Raja and Democrat Pam Iovino to fill the seat for the 37th Senatorial District.
UPDATE 7 a.m. Tuesday: The polls have opened for Tuesday’s special election.
ORIGINAL STORY: Voters in the South Hills and part of Washington County will vote in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant seat for the 37th Senatorial District.
Republican D. Raja and Democrat Pam Iovino are running in the special election to replace Guy Reschenthaler.
Elections officials remind residents that they can verify their voter resignation, look up their polling place and see a sample ballot online.
There have been changes to eight polling locations. Voters affected were notified by letter of the change, and postings can be found on former polling places directing them to the new sites.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
