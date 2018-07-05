0 LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power; heavy rain, flooding continue to hit area

8:48 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: Flooding is occurring on Route 28 between the 40th and 31th Street bridges.

#BREAKING NEWS: FLOODING ON ROUTE 28 - Between the 40th and 31st Street Bridges. Traffic Getting Through with HEAVY DELAYS. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi #wpxiStorm pic.twitter.com/T99qRlxdni — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) July 5, 2018

8:45 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: Floodwaters have consumed the area of North Avenue in Millvale.

RIGHT NOW North Ave under water in Millvale. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/fCwpUgJbcb — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 5, 2018

8:35 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: Firefighters have responded with rescue rafts to flooded Babcock Boulevard in Ross Township.

8:20 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is closed Thursday because of a power outage.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Storms bringing heavy rain, more flooding Thursday

We're following flooding and damage as we track storms expected throughout the day -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.

8:12 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: Girty’s Run in Millvale is quickly rising. Water is rushing near street level.

OMG - Girty’s Run has is rapidly rising in Millvale. Neighbors tell me it hasn’t been this high since Hurricane Ivan @WPXI pic.twitter.com/rj9iyiqgqp — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 5, 2018

8:10 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: Flooding is being reported on McKnight Road.

#BREAKING NEWS: Significant Flooding on McKnight Road. Road Weather Index Showing HEAVY RAIN in Areas of Blue - These areas COULD FLOOD. USE CAUTION. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi THE LATEST During @TODAYshow Coming Up in 20 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/Jg4hgLNkzL — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) July 5, 2018

8:00 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: Flooding is occurring at Babcock Boulevard and Thompson Run Road in Ross Township.

6:10 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: Water is rushing down Delafield Road in Aspinwall as heavy rain moves through the area.

RIGHT NOW: Delafield in Aspinwall. Water rushing. Cars can’t make it through. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/f3nND83sdw — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 5, 2018

5:45 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: About 10,000 Duquesne Light customers remain without power Thursday morning. Some service might not be restored until Friday morning.

Staffing has been increased and crews are working around the clock, according to Duquesne Light.

4:00 AM THURSDAY UPDATE: More than 11,000 customers are still without power Thursday morning, according to Duquesne Light's website.

11:30 PM UPDATE: Duquesne Light says about 18,000 customers are without power after the storm.

10:35 P.M. UPDATE: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he was told by Duquesne Light that about 20,000 customers are without electricity after Wednesday's storm.

Thank you @DuquesneLight - approximately 20,000 customers without electricity. Extra crews are on the ground. With so many impacted, estimates for restoration are difficult to establish. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 5, 2018

A slow-moving storm hanging over the Pittsburgh area dropped torrential rain in some communities Wednesday night.

Power out in several areas of East End & Northside. Trees down & issues with flooding. Public Works & Public Safety crews are out. Please give them time to arrive to numerous incidents. Do not try to cross closed roadways. Thanks. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) July 5, 2018

Allegheny County is reporting a fallen tree is blocking the right lane of northbound Route 28 at the Sharpsburg exit, and trees are also blocking roads in Pittsburgh, O'Hara, Plum and Penn Hills, where a tree landed on a car.

Breaking: flooding along Butler St near the Pittsburgh Zoo. The water is close to the top of the tires. If you see roadway starting to flood, turn around!!! #WPXI #WPXIStorm pic.twitter.com/efATxyKFqp — Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) July 5, 2018

A vehicle was reported stuck in rising waters on Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills, as well.

BREAKING: Butler street at Baker Street (near the Pittsburgh Zoo) is beginning to flood. pic.twitter.com/p3MIPg0yqO — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 5, 2018

Power outages are being reported from Burgettstown to Oakmont, including Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

At least two Fourth of July fireworks displays -- Shaler and Monroeville -- have been canceled in the wake of the storm.

Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for Allegheny County until 10:45 p.m. and Westmoreland County until 10:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Butler County until 10 p.m.

