PITTSBURGH - Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the threat for strong to severe storms Thursday.
UPDATE 8:47 p.m.
A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties until 9:15 p.m.
UPDATE 8:25 p.m.
A Severe Thunsderstorm Warning issued for parts of Indiana, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties until 9:15 p.m.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/lSp0ak76Zu | https://t.co/0eoOIwonGn | https://t.co/JfLIUzdoHw | https://t.co/EX61VLA8J5 pic.twitter.com/trxsLyMtgK— WPXI Severe Weather (@WPXIWeather) May 24, 2019
UPDATE 8:06 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Marion and Monongahela counties in West Virginia until 8:30 p.m.
SEVERE T-STORM WARNING- pic.twitter.com/SnCKa1DJhk— Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) May 24, 2019
If you want to receive ALERTS about severe weather in your community, download our FREE Severe Weather Team 11 App.
UPDATE 6:50 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Clarion, Jefferson and Venango counties until 7:30 p.m.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING pic.twitter.com/XETvaO8uem— Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) May 23, 2019
UPDATE 5:44 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Fayette and Washingon counties until 11 p.m.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/pmwncDzuHb | https://t.co/5TuINuXud7 | https://t.co/jMjzNKJQ6v | https://t.co/kXBEdLY2tR pic.twitter.com/CY8bdS920j— WPXI (@WPXI) May 23, 2019
UPDATE 2:12 p.m.
Meteorologists at Channel 11 are still forecasting the chance for severe weather Thursday evening, even though some raing and storms moved through the region earlier in the day.
ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon, evening. Any storms that develop could bring damage. I'm tracking the system now-I'll keep you posted-and, have a LIVE update as needed-and, on Channel 11 News at 5pm pic.twitter.com/fFI6K3ny9o— Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) May 23, 2019
UPDATE 10:55 a.m.
Storms are moving through Westmoreland and Armstrong counties.
10:54 am: Storms moving through Westmoreland County. Times of arrival. #PAwx #wpxi pic.twitter.com/LNty8k4nLN— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 23, 2019
10:53 am: Storms moving through Armstrong County. Times of arrival. #PAwx #wpxi pic.twitter.com/BcsFUZmYQl— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 23, 2019
UPDATE 10:30 a.m.
The broken line of storms has sped up, which will give the atmosphere more time to recover.
Our team of meteorologists is watching this closely.
10:26 am: Heavy shower over McCandless. Lightning is possible.— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 23, 2019
Clearly, the broken line of storms has sped up. Not a good thing because it will give the atmosphere more time to recover. Watching....#PAwx #wpxi pic.twitter.com/ZdrL2jZESA
UPDATE 10:20 a.m.
The first round of rain and storms is moving in.
Late day and evening storms are possible depending on if the atmosphere recovers from the first round.
First round of rain and storms moving in. Late day/evening storms are possible depending on if the atmosphere recovers from the first round.— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) May 23, 2019
If it does, all severe hazards are possible including damaging winds, hail, and/or a tornado. #PAwx #wpxi pic.twitter.com/NIYWpYnbTs
If you want to receive ALERTS about severe weather in your community, download our FREE Severe Weather Team 11 App.
UPDATE 9:55 a.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been isued for Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.
WEATHER ALERThttps://t.co/CxqkEljroS | https://t.co/ym2MDP8I4G | https://t.co/nvDLl8sHag | https://t.co/j8HsxbziQw pic.twitter.com/ZJM8nlGQs7— Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) May 23, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY:
Showers and a few storms are expected to develop before lunch, with a greater threat for damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours and lightning as the day wears on.
The ingredients for an isolated tornado could also come together for parts of the area, as well.
We’ll be monitoring the potential for watches and warnings associated with Thursday’s storms.
As a reminder, a watch means conditions are right for severe weather and a warning means severe weather is happening and it's important to take action immediately.
