MONROEVILLE, Pa. - The Living Dead Weekend was celebrating all things zombie in Monroeville.
"Dawn of the Dead" and "Creepshow" were both filmed in Monroeville.
The fan convention celebrated the movies with actors, zombies and behind-the-scenes folks who made the movies happen.
There was a special screening of the movies filmed at the Monroeville Mall, tours of filming locations and a special brunch for Father's Day.
