PITTSBURGH - Transportation Security Administration officials said a loaded handgun was found in a Crawford County man’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport.
TSA officials said on the man was stopped at a checkpoint early Sunday morning carrying a .25 caliber gun with six bullets in it.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The agency said this was the 13th gun stopped at the checkpoint so far in 2019. Last year, officers stopped 34 guns at PIT.
TSA reminded travelers that if you bring a firearm to the checkpoint lane, the entire lane comes to a complete standstill until law enforcement officials resolve the incident.
TRENDING NOW:
- Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97
- Priest on leave, accused of inappropriate contact with women
- Dennis Rodman accused of helping steal 400-pound crystal, clothes from yoga studio
- VIDEO: Florida man racks up $30K in fines for tall grass, could lose home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}