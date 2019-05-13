  • TSA confiscates loaded handgun at PIT

    PITTSBURGH - Transportation Security Administration officials said a loaded handgun was found in a Crawford County man’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport.

    TSA officials said on the man was stopped at a checkpoint early Sunday morning carrying a .25 caliber gun with six bullets in it.

    The agency said this was the 13th gun stopped at the checkpoint so far in 2019. Last year, officers stopped 34 guns at PIT.

    TSA reminded travelers that if you bring a firearm to the checkpoint lane, the entire lane comes to a complete standstill until law enforcement officials resolve the incident.

