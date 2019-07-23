MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Tennessee man was caught with a loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport, according to a news release.
Transportation Security Administration agents said they found the 9 mm gun with two bullets inside in his carry-on bag on Tuesday morning.
This is the second loaded gun confiscated this week and the 22nd so far this year.
In 2018, agents caught 34 firearms at the security checkpoint.
