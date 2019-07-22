  • Loaded gun found in man's carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Another loaded gun was found at Pittsburgh International Airport over the weekend.

    TSA agents spotted it on Sunday in a Jefferson County man's carry-on bag. The handgun had 10 bullets in it.

    This is the 21st gun TSA agents have caught this year and the second one this week at Pittsburgh International Airport.

    They took 34 in 2018, when the Transportation Security Administration confiscated more than 4,200 guns in carry-ons at checkpoints nationwide.

