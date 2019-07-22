MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Another loaded gun was found at Pittsburgh International Airport over the weekend.
TSA agents spotted it on Sunday in a Jefferson County man's carry-on bag. The handgun had 10 bullets in it.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
This is the 21st gun TSA agents have caught this year and the second one this week at Pittsburgh International Airport.
They took 34 in 2018, when the Transportation Security Administration confiscated more than 4,200 guns in carry-ons at checkpoints nationwide.
TRENDING NOW:
- These roads are closed or restricted because of flooding and landslides
- American Red Cross opens shelter, sends help to people affected by flooding
- Flash Flood Watch for areas experiencing heavy rain
- VIDEO: Water pours into garages and yards after pipe breaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}