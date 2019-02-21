MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A loaded handgun was found Wednesday in a man’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport, officials said.
The man, who is from Venango County, was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers when the gun was detected.
The .22 caliber gun found in the man’s bag was loaded with 10 bullets, officials said.
Allegheny County Police were called to the checkpoint, where they confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.
According to the TSA, the gun found Wednesday marks the fifth gun stopped at the checkpoint so far in 2019.
In 2018, TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport caught 34 firearms, officials said.
