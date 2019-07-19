PITTSBURGH - Transportation Security Administration officials said a man from Armstrong County was stopped at a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport when a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag on Wednesday.
TSA officials said the man was a resident of Dayton. An agency spokesperson said the man allegedly had a 9 mm handgun loaded with six bullets.
TSA officials said this marks the 18th gun stopped at PIT in 2019. Last year, TSA officials said they caught 34 guns at the security checkpoint.
