  • PA man caught with loaded gun at PIT checkpoint by TSA

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Transportation Security Administration officials said a man from Armstrong County was stopped at a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport when a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag on Wednesday.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories you care about. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TSA officials said the man was a resident of Dayton. An agency spokesperson said the man allegedly had a 9 mm handgun loaded with six bullets.

    TSA officials said this marks the 18th gun stopped at PIT in 2019. Last year, TSA officials said they caught 34 guns at the security checkpoint.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories