Loaded handgun seized from Monroeville man at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint

PITTSBURGH - An Allegheny County man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents Sunday after a loaded handgun was discovered in his carry-on bag.
The Monroeville man was stopped at a checkpoint with a .38 caliber revolver that was loaded with five bullets.
TSA agents confiscated the gun and held the man for questioning.
The man faces a $3,900 fine for carrying the gun into the checkpoint area, TSA officials said.
This is the sixth gun stopped at a checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport this year.
TSA officials remind travelers it's illegal to carry guns into checkpoints, even if you have a concealed carry permit.
The TSA provides information on its website about to properly travel with a firearm.
