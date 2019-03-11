  • Loaded handgun seized from Monroeville man at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint

    PITTSBURGH - An Allegheny County man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents Sunday after a loaded handgun was discovered in his carry-on bag.

    The Monroeville man was stopped at a checkpoint with a .38 caliber revolver that was loaded with five bullets.

    TSA agents confiscated the gun and held the man for questioning. 

    The man faces a $3,900 fine for carrying the gun into the checkpoint area, TSA officials said. 

    This is the sixth gun stopped at a checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport this year.

    TSA officials remind travelers it's illegal to carry guns into checkpoints, even if you have a concealed carry permit. 

    The TSA provides information on its website about to properly travel with a firearm.

     

     

