0 Local activists, law enforcement agencies teaming up to improve relationships

PITTSBURGH - Local activists and law enforcement agencies are teaming up to improve relationships and interactions between police and people in the communities they serve.

Law enforcement agencies worked with members of the Black Political Empowerment Project to update a community brochure “You and the Police.”

The Pittsburgh Police Department is one of several agancies that have agreed to have officers read and be quizzed on it.

The “You and the Police” brochure was first distributed years ago but now it's been updated.

It explains citizens’ rights and responsibilities when interacting with the police and notes things officers are permitted to ask and do.

It will be distributed to students, in libraries and in other community spaces.

Leaders say this sort of knowledge could help save a life

“There is a truth to the old cliché that there is stranger danger and that is at work every single minute of every day when our police officers are patrolling, and our citizens are going about their day and those encounters happen,” Beth Pittinger, of the Pittsburgh Citizens Police Review Board said. “Neither ordinarily knows anything about the other party and so the impetus for this was to promote a much safer environment.”

The brochure also lists important contact numbers.

