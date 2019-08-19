  • Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found shot to death

    Updated:

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A local animal rescue group is pleading for the community to help solve a brutal crime after a dog was found tied to a railroad post, muzzled and shot to death.

    The dog was found off of Turner Valley Road by the North Huntingdon municipal plant.

    On 11 at 11, hear from the humane officer who is leading up the investigation.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories