Local aviation rescue team helps evacuate shelters in South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian

The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team is evacuating shelters in Charleston, South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Officials said a team was on their way back to the Allegheny County Airport on Sunday with 16 dogs, 12 cats and two rabbits.
Early Sunday morning, another team brought 11 dogs to an animal hospital in Lawrenceville.
The non-profit said they are helping to make room in the shelters in South Carolina for animals expected to be displaced by the hurricane
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}