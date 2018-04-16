  • Local aviation rescue team reunites animals separated from owners in Hurricane Maria

    The Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team continues to reunite animals separated from their owners during Hurricane Maria.

    According to its Facebook page, the team is partnering with other organizations, like St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center's Puerto Rico Animal Unite, to deliver dogs that are continually being flown in from Puerto Rico.

    The dogs were flown in from New Jersey late Sunday night, then driven to Buffalo, New York, on Monday.

    The next stop for the drivers will be Ashtabula, Ohio, where more dogs will be reunited with their owners.

