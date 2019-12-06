  • Local business owners say lengthy gas line project causing major problems

    AVALON, Pa. - Residents in Avalon said a gas line project is causing major problems in their neighborhood.

    The project is on California Avenue, which is the town’s main business district, just off Route 65. And it’s costing some of the businesses there a lot of money.

    Columbia Gas has been laying lines on the road, and the main traffic has been detoured for months. One business owner told Channel 11 90% of his daytime income from that business is gone.

    “All my bills, they don’t go away,” said Tony Sinicrope, who owns A.M. Sinicrope Distributing. “The electricity is still on. I have to pay employees to be here. I have accountants, I have everything – just like every other business.”

