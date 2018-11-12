Local ceremonies honor veterans, mark centennial of WWI's end

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - A somber ceremony was held Sunday to remember veterans at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
The ceremony marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, which ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.
The ceremonial taps were accompanied by a rifle salute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
"World War I was an important war for the United States' history, and we are very privileged to be here today and honor America's veterans," said Col. Mark Goodwill, wing commander for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 171st Air Refueling Wing.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother says 'code word' prevented daughter's kidnapping
- Florida judge dismisses $5M lawsuit against McDonald's over slice of cheese
- 'SNL': Pete Davidson apologizes as Dan Crenshaw makes surprise appearance
- VIDEO: Police: Boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Ceremonial wreaths were also placed to honor all veterans, prisoners of war and those still missing in action.
In Westmoreland County, the old Trafford School bell tolled 21 times Sunday to remember those who served and sacrificed.
A rememberance ceremony was held at the Trafford Memorial Park.
For many, the old school bell is an important part of Trafford.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}