CRAFTON, Pa. - A local Catholic school has lost tens of thousands of dollars in donations because of an issue with the mail.
St. Philip Catholic School in Crafton held a fundraiser in May to help buy school supplies and help lower income students with tuition.
The school just learned the post office had 150 pieces of mail it never delivered. Inside that mail was more $13,000 in donation checks, many of them long expired.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Aaron Martin shows us what the school is doing to try and get that money back, plus what the U.S. Postal Service is saying happened to the checks.
