Local church pleads with city to help fix dangerous road full of potholes

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh road is in very bad shape.
In fact, East Hills Drive in the East Hills is so bad, that drivers flagged down a Channel 11 crew to ask if they could figure out why the city hasn't repaired it.
A local church, community members and school bus drivers all say the road is dangerous.
We're finding out what the holdup is, and what one church leader has been doing to get help, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}