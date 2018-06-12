Local church warning its parishioners of email scam

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - A local church is warning its parishioners of an email scam from someone claiming to be its pastor.
Twice in the last three months, members of Saints John and Paul Roman Catholic Parrish in Franklin Park have been victimized by the scam.
The email claims to be from Rev. Joseph McCaffrey asking for help.
If the person responds, the email asks the victim to buy and send iTunes gift cards to help a friend in need.
McCaffrey said an elderly parishioner fell victim to the scam.
"That's really what's disheartening. They prey on the goodwill of other folks to help those that they know, love or who they feel they would want to help,” McCaffrey said.
