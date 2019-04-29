Local community fighting to protect their land from potential fracking project

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - Some people living in one Pittsburgh-area community are fighting to protect their land and their lives from a potential fracking project.
Jefferson Borough officials will hear from landowners, attorneys and concerned residents at a public hearing Monday night.
There has been an ongoing dispute for months.
It all stems from one resident looking to get their land rezoned for oil and natural gas drilling.
People opposed to the drilling are worried that if the council approves the rezoning measure, there'll be immediate detrimental effects.
