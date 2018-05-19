Local community honors veterans on Armed Forces Day

In celebration of Armed Forces Day, a local community honored veterans in a ceremony Saturday.
The Reserve Township Commissioners held the “Dedication of our Military Banners” ceremony at the memorial on Mt. Troy Road at 9 a.m.
Veterans are being honored in Reserve Twp with the display of military banners and yard flags. We'll take you to the dedication ceremony tonight at 6 pm pic.twitter.com/rowRu0w1OW— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) May 19, 2018
Channel 11’s Lori Houy spoke with organizers about the event. A closer look at the touching ceremony, for 11 News at 11.
Several banners and yard flags were on display during the ceremony to honor veterans across the region.
Dedication ceremony underway in Reserve Twp pic.twitter.com/508WUY1ysD— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) May 19, 2018
