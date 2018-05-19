  • Local community honors veterans on Armed Forces Day

    In celebration of Armed Forces Day, a local community honored veterans in a ceremony Saturday. 

    The Reserve Township Commissioners held the “Dedication of our Military Banners” ceremony at the memorial on Mt. Troy Road at 9 a.m.

    Several banners and yard flags were on display during the ceremony to honor veterans across the region. 

