  • Local community the safest in the state, new report says

    MUNHALL, Pa. - A community in Allegheny County is the safest in the state, according to BackgroundChecks.com.

    Munhall got the top spot.

    The report analyzed violent crime, property crime rates and the number of police officers employed.

    Whitehall also made the top five.

