ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - On the heels of the sudden shutdown of the emergency room and inpatient services at the Ellwood City Medical Center, a local company provided help for the near-100 employees who were laid off last week.
Just days after the shutdown and resignation of the medical center’s CEO, Career Link in New Castle hosted a meeting for all 92 employees who were laid off.
The ex-employees are trying to get unemployment just two weeks before Christmas.
On 11 News at 6, Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz talks with one of them about the hurdles and why she was denied.
