  • Local company helping nearly 100 people who were suddenly laid off weeks before Christmas

    Updated:

    ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - On the heels of the sudden shutdown of the emergency room and inpatient services at the Ellwood City Medical Center, a local company provided help for the near-100 employees who were laid off last week.

    PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local medical center laying off nearly 100 workers week after emergency room shut down

    Just days after the shutdown and resignation of the medical center’s CEO, Career Link in New Castle hosted a meeting for all 92 employees who were laid off

    The ex-employees are trying to get unemployment just two weeks before Christmas. 

    On 11 News at 6, Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz talks with one of them about the hurdles and why she was denied.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories