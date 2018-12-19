Local home renovation team, Leanne and Steve Ford, are part of a new HGTV show that Brady Bunch fans are sure to love.
A Very Brady Renovation will premiere in early 2019.
HGTV recently bought the house on Dilling Street in Studio City, California that was used as the exterior of the Brady family home in the iconic 70’s TV show.
Now all six Brady siblings are going to help renovate it.
Each actor has been paired up with an HGTV star (or stars). Each team will renovate a section of the home – both interior and exterior. HGTV plans to expand the home without compromising its street view and reimagine the show's interior design.
Leanne and Steve Ford are originally from Upper St. Clair. They are the hosts/stars of the show Restored by the Fords.
Other HGTV stars helping on the Brady family renovation are Jonathan and Drew Scott from Property Brothers, Lara Spencer from Flea Market Flip, Jasmine Roth from Hidden Potential and Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine from Good Bones.
