    By: By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - When developer Brian Mendelssohn approached a former Catholic grade school in Manchester with the idea of converting it into residential units, the building seemed to have other ideas about what it should be used for next.

    Based in Lawrenceville, where his Botero Development has developed a portfolio of highly recognizable projects that include Row House Cinema, the neighborhood’s single screen movie theater which is complimented by his Bierport beer specialty store as well as the restaurant Smoke, Mendelssohn opted to buy the building to pursue something different for the neighborhood, and, he expects, the city as a whole.

    For a total investment of about $2 million, Mendelssohn and his brother Irwin are leading a project to renovate the building’s first floor to be used as a co-working kitchen, or food incubator, and the second, with its larger windows and ample light, to be used as a new co-working office.

