Local district implementing security changes after Florida school shooting

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - The McKeesport Area School District has taken a hard look at security measures in place, should a crisis happen.

    After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, district leaders met with community leaders to determine the best way to protect students, faculty and visitors.

    This includes new magnets to allow locking an intruder out, new cameras, new metal detectors and staff and student training.  

    Channel 11's Marlisa Goldsmith is sitting down with the superintendent to learn what new features and measures will be implemented and getting reaction from parents - for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

