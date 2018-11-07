0 Local election results starting to come in

PITTSBURGH - With midterm elections Tuesday, many voters in Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania may have questions about getting out to vote. Whether you are a first-time voter or a seasoned voter, here is what you need to know if you’re planning to hit the polls.

UPDATE 9:13 p.m.

Lt. Governor-elect John Fetterman takes the stage before introducing Gov. Tom Wolf.

Lt. Governor elect @JohnFetterman takes the stage before introducing Governor Tom Wolf. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/3um0OGnMVi — Marlisa Goldsmith (@WPXIMarlisa) November 7, 2018

UPDATE 9:10 p.m.

(AP) Democrat Tom Wolf has won a second term as Pennsylvania governor, beating brash Republican challenger Scott Wagner.

Wolf's victory in Tuesday's election sends him back to Harrisburg to share power with a Republican-controlled Legislature that fought him in two extended budget battles.

Wolf has said he'll continue advancing his first-term priorities, among them trying to fix funding inequities in public schools. Joining him as lieutenant governor will be John Fetterman, who drew national attention for his efforts to improve the impoverished town of Braddock over 13 years as mayor.

Wagner, a former state senator and waste-hauling millionaire, mostly self-financed his campaign.

He didn't help himself with a penchant for eyebrow-raising off-the-cuff comments. He told Wolf to put on a catcher's mask because, he said, he was "going to stomp all over" the incumbent's face with golf spikes.



UPDATE 8:40 p.m.

Results for Allegheny County are starting to come in.

UPDATE 8:30 p.m.

Local election results are starting to come in.

UPDATE 8:07 p.m.

Sen. Bob Casey and Gov. Tom Wolf are projected to win, NBC reports.

UPDATE 8 p.m. Tuesday

Polls are now closed in Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County officials say anyone in ine at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

UPDATE 7 p.m. Tuesday

Results are starting to come in for some states.

UPDATE 6:05 p.m. Tuesday

There were some problems with voters not getting absentee ballots on time on Tuesday.

In addition to absentee ballots, election protection volunteers have heard from voters who said they voted in the recent election but were not on the roll this time around.

UPDATE 6:03 p.m.

Channel 11's Damany Lewis was also live in York at the Scott Wagner headquarters.

UPDATE 6:02 Tuesday

Channel 11's Marlisa Goldsmith was live in York, Pennsylvania where the watch party will be held for incumbent Governor Tom Wolf and Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor John Fetterman.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Channel 11's Courtney Brennan was live at a polling place in Ross Township where voters are deciding a heated state Senate race. The Jeremy Schaffer and Lindsay Williams race is one of only four in the state where an incumbent is not on the ballot.

UPDATE 5:05 p.m. Tuesday

Channel 11's Rick Earle was live at a polling place downtown after he spent all day checking on problems at polling places across the area.

UPDATE 5:03 p.m. Tuesday

Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca was live in Kilbuck Township with the Keith Rothfus campaign.

"Keep this economy growing and we gotta take a look at serious issues we have with the drug crisis continues. I’ve been trying for years to tell people about the cartels in Mexico and heroin they’ve dumping into our country. We have to have border security and immigration reform," Rothfus said.

UPDATE 5:02 p.m. Tuesday

Channel 11's Aaron Martin was live in Cranberry with the Conor Lamb campaign.

"We stayed positive and we talked about what we're for on our side. People told me that's what they wanted and that's kind of what we need given the state of discourse in this country," Lamb said.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. Tuesday

Power has been restored to all polling locations.

Power has been restored to all polling place locations. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 6, 2018

UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Tuesday

Allegheny County officials provided an update on issues at certain polling places:

A transformer has failed on Old Clairton Road, causing power to go out in 14 voting districts. There are 1,950 customers without power. All voting machines have battery backups and teams are working with the utility company to restore the power.

The affected districts are:

North Versailles 6-1 and 6-2

Baldwin Borough 0-5

Pleasant Hills 0-1, 0-2, 0-3, 0-4 and 0-10

Plum 0-1 and 0-19

Whitehall 0-5, 0-6, 0-9 and 0-12

Allegheny County Officials also said they were made aware of a Twitter post and video related to a sign which said "Vote Straight Democrat" on the outside of a door at Pittsburgh 19-9 a little after 1 p.m.

The sign was already removed when officials called the polling place.

UPDATE 1:29 p.m. Tuesday

Allegheny County officials provided an update on issues at certain polling places:

Ingram 0-1: Judge of Elections was brought before the Election Court judge in response to claims she was impaired. She indicated that she was fine but was having problems at home. She was removed from duty and another poll worker was appointed into that role.

West Deer, Plum 20, Moon 6, South Fayette 6: Reports of 'vote switching' which is when a voter selects one candidate and another is chosen instead. In each case, a technician tried to replicate the issue and if needed, recalibrate the machine.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. Tuesday:

Opponents Conor Lamb (D) and Keith Rothfus (R) have both voted. It’s a race unlike any other in the country.

RELATED: Incumbent congressmen Lamb, Rothfus vying for 17th District

UPDATE 10:50 a.m. Tuesday: The polling location at Presbyterian Church of Mt Washington opened late due to an issue that has since been resolved, officials said.

UPDATE 10:32 a.m. Tuesday:

Penn Hills: Universal Road

Voting delayed because workers couldn't open the machines. They were walked through it and the issue was resolved.

UPDATE 9:28 a.m. Tuesday:

Allegheny County reported issues at the following polling locations:

Bellevue: New Life Community Church, 45 N Fremont Avenue

The election judge overslept and the polling place opened late.

Pittsburgh: Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Squirrel Hill

The election Judge had a medical emergency last night and is still hospitalized. Polling place opened and voters voting on emergency ballots with an interim judge. Staff is en route to pick up the suitcase and deliver it to the polling place to open the machines.

NOW: voting equipment now in house in Squirrel Hill. Voters were using paper ballots until it showed up. Elections judge had emergency @WPXI pic.twitter.com/RQ7EjH8mna — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) November 6, 2018

Collier: Community Center, Lobaugh Drive

Only one board member showed up. Allegheny County sent extra people.

Pittsburgh: Church of Ascension, Ellsworth Ave

Voting started late due to issues with opening the machine.

McCandless: McCandless Municipal Building

Polling place opened at 7:15 AM, paper ballots used until that time.

UPDATE 7 a.m.: Polls have opened in Pennsylvania.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

When are the polls open?

In Pennsylvania, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. According to the Pennsylvania election website, the busiest times of day to vote are in the morning and in the evening.

It’s important to note that if you are in line before or at the time the polls close, you will be allowed to cast your vote.

How do I find my polling place?

Registered to vote but aren’t sure where your polling place is located? You can find out looking up your polling place location and get directions to your polling place.

If you live in Allegheny County, did your polling place change?

The locations of 37 polling places have changed. Our news partners at TribLIVE.com put together this map for you to check.

First time voting? What do I need to prepare?

The first time you vote, you must bring a photo or non-photo ID.

Learn about the voting system in your county and watch a demonstration of how it works.

Not sure who is running?

You can find a sample ballot on your county election office website.

What if my name isn’t listed on the voting roster?

If your name is not in the voter roster and you believe you registered to vote in your precinct, you may have the right to vote on a provisional ballot. Your vote will count if election officials determine that you are eligible to vote.

How do I report an election complaint?

The Pennsylvania Department of State oversees complaints. If you are aware of election fraud or irregularities, you can report it to them.

File a complaint by using an online form to report any of the following:

• If you believe your rights have been violated.

• If you have a complaint about how elections are being conducted.

• If you are aware of any voter fraud.

Where can I learn about the results?

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

