MCCANDLESS, Pa. - A local electrician accused of scamming a senior citizen faced a judge Wednesday.
Channel 11 first told you about the charges against Thomas Waldron earlier this month.
Since then, viewers reached out saying the same thing happened to them.
On Wednesday, Waldron decided to waive his right to an initial hearing, but the charges aren't going away.
Channel 11 learned the Attorney General's Office is looking into the charges Waldron faces in McCandless.
