Local EMT accused of sending explicit photos to underage teen he treated

A 21-year-old emergency medical technician has been arrested for allegedly sending sexually explicit pictures of himself to a teenage girl he had treated after a traffic accident.
Lawrence County district attorney detectives said Joshua Patterson took the 15-year-old victim's information and did an internet search for her right after his shift was over.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz is going through the criminal complaint and will have the details on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
