Local family meets 911 dispatcher who helped them deliver their baby on Pa. Turnpike

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Westmoreland County family got to meet, and thank, the 911 dispatcher who helped them deliver their baby on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
On April 27, Russ Mitchell, and his wife Dawn, were on their way to the hospital when baby Emmi decided she was ready to come out.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, Jonathan Caccia, a 911 dispatcher for the county, spent 18 minutes on the phone with the couple and successfully coached them with delivering their healthy 6-pound, 2-ounce daughter.
Caccia, who has been a dispatcher for 11 years, received an award from the Westmoreland County Department of Public Services. READ MORE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman shoots man, another hurt during fight on their way to party, police say
- Inbound lanes of the Boulevard of the Allies will close this weekend
- 3 suspicious fires under investigation
- VIDEO: Classmates hold memorial for boy who died in tragic crash on the Pa. Turnpike
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}