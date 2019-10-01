Local family's lemonade stand raises nearly $25K for Children's Hospital in Cincinnati

A family's lemonade stand has raised nearly $25,000 for Children's Hospital in Cincinnati, WLWT reported.
Hilary Weider and her family moved from Fox Chapel in May.
After 1 day, the family posted a picture on Instagram showing how proud they were of raising $148.
The photo went viral, and with it the fundraiser did too. What started as a simple project took off with some people donating thousands of dollars.
The money raised will go toward liver and organ research. Weider gave part of her liver to save her daughter's life back in 2015, according to WLWT.
💕THEY'VE GONE VIRAL! what started out as a $148 donation from their lemonade stand has turned into over $50,000 in matching donations to @cincychildrens. and the number is GROWING! want to help us? venmo: @hillary-weidner to match their donation and follow along in my instagram stories!💕 @amandazerbe #bestielemonadestand #lemonAIDstand #BEAstrong #itsforthekids @theellenshow @owntv @oprah #longLIVERthequeen #BEAstrong @vineyardvines @hunterboots @lifecentercincy @jeffandjennq102 @bigdaveshowb105
