Local fire captain dies suddenly after returning from call

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Rostraver Township Volunteer Department Webster Fire Captain Michael Godzack is being remembered after his unexpected death.
The fire department posted the following on Facebook:
The Collinsburg Fire Department said Godzack was a great man and true friend.
Officials said Godzak died Sunday after returning from a fire call.
Funeral plans have not been set yet.
“He was a compassionate, caring man.” This is what people we talked to are saying about Mike Godzak who died in the line of duty. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/qrzrcDdF3h— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) April 30, 2018
