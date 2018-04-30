  • Local fire captain dies suddenly after returning from call

    ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Rostraver Township Volunteer Department Webster Fire Captain Michael Godzack is being remembered after his unexpected death.

    The Collinsburg Fire Department said Godzack was a great man and true friend. 

    Officials said Godzak died Sunday after returning from a fire call.

    Funeral plans have not been set yet.

