  • Local fire department issues warning about bogus phone calls soliciting donations

    Updated:

    DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local fire department put out a warning of a bogus scam soliciting donations for the department. 

    Officials said if you get a call from the Derry Township Fire Department in Bradenville asking for money, don’t believe it.

    The department said neighbors tipped them off to the phone call. 

    “We never do that by phone. We never solicit by phone; it’s either by letter or handout face-to-face,” said Chief Mark Piantine.

    Watch the full story from Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko above!

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories